Key Features

And how it can help you have a general outlook on a system

In a network environment, all the entry points an attacker could use to access a system combine to create the Attack Surface. It also covers the ways an unauthorized user could send data to a web application and/or extract data from it.

In your Pentest-Tools.com dashboard, the Attack Surface includes a list of all IP addresses, hostnames, operating systems, open ports, services, technologies, and their versions from all your targets. Each workspace generates an Attack Surface specific to the targets in it.