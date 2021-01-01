When you build a pentest robot, you design a testing flow that chains our tools based on your know-how and approach. The resulting robot is a testing flow you can run automatically (Scan with Robot) against any target you want.

Pentest robots pack an RPA-like approach which gives you the huge potential of automation without the risk of accidental damage. You retain full control over testing stages while injecting a massive efficiency increase into your workflow.

In the visual builder, drag & drop our tools and logic blocks to determine which pentest tools run and which types of findings trigger deeper, more focused scans. The visual flow is translated into a script that runs the tools automatically, giving you full visibility over progress and results.

Pentest robots require no coding, no maintenance, and you can run them no matter your platform. They also work just as well for simple and complex pentesting flows, so both junior and senior pentesters can use them. Tap into the large scalability potential they offer by automating 80% of your manual work (build all the robots you need, run multiple robots at the same time).