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Pentest Robots – automate 80% of your manual pentesting work

Use Pentest Robots to automate tedious (but necessary) tasks so you can focus on quality results and complex issues - at scale.

  • Build visual testing flows tailored to your methodologies

  • Combine our tools with your logic for automated attack surface mapping

  • Retain full control over testing stages

  • Gain more time to deal with complex issues

  • Maintain testing consistency across teams and engagements

Getting Started

What are Pentest Robots?

TL;DR: Pentest Robots are software robots (bots) that orchestrate the tools on Pentest-Tools.com.

When you build a pentest robot, you design a testing flow that chains our tools based on your know-how and approach. The resulting robot is a testing flow you can run automatically (Scan with Robot) against any target you want.

Pentest robots pack an RPA-like approach which gives you the huge potential of automation without the risk of accidental damage. You retain full control over testing stages while injecting a massive efficiency increase into your workflow.

In the visual builder, drag & drop our tools and logic blocks to determine which pentest tools run and which types of findings trigger deeper, more focused scans. The visual flow is translated into a script that runs the tools automatically, giving you full visibility over progress and results.

Pentest robots require no coding, no maintenance, and you can run them no matter your platform. They also work just as well for simple and complex pentesting flows, so both junior and senior pentesters can use them. Tap into the large scalability potential they offer by automating 80% of your manual work (build all the robots you need, run multiple robots at the same time).

Pentest-Tools.com Robots Design Studio

Why not use a vulnerability scanner instead?

Because they’re different types of tools.

Vulnerability scannerPentest Robot
Automates repetitive, boring tasks that are part of any pentest - no maintenance required Orchestrates multiple tools (incl. vulnerability scanners)
You can’t easily modify it to your needsRuns custom testing flows adapted to your specific needs
It's very noisy because it attempts to find all vulnerabilities (it knows of) Performs targeted testing by the conditioned tool execution on the matched filter/condition

Offload 80% of manual pentesting work

Build pentest robots that do your work for you and eliminate repetitive tasks, waiting times, and manual steps included in every pentest.

Do 80% less of thisAnd a lot more of this
Write custom scripts to chain tools Find low hanging fruit you can report to clients and peers in minutes not hours days
Spend hours parsing results manuallyDiscover custom attack vectors
Make sure scanners worked as intendedMap more of the attack surface faster
Wait until one scanner finished to run the next oneDesign complex pentesting flows you can use across engagements
Scavenge for interesting data in txt filesCombine tools and logic to automatically surface unusual findings
Spend too much time maintaining custom automation scriptsChain vulnerabilities
Depend on specific frameworks to get high impact vulnsAdapt exploits and build new ones
Manually re run additional scans on the relevant dataDo post exploitation
Waste hours copy pasting from various docs in your reportsUse pivot techniques
Reuse elements and templates to export pro level reports

Premades

3 Pentest Robots you can use right now

Run these pre-built, pre-tested robots as soon as you log into your account!

Recon Robot

Discovers all subdomains of a target domain. Then continues with full port scanning and service discovery.

For each web port, it does recon to gather technologies and take screenshots. You can find all the data aggregated in the unified Attack Surface view.

Web Login Bruteforcer Robot

Identifies all the web ports of the target host.

For each web port (80, 443, 8080, 8443, etc.), it runs the URL Fuzzer using a list of common web interface URLs.

For each login interface found, it runs the Password Auditor to find weak, common credentials.

Start

Tools

Port Scanner

Filters

Service

Tools

URL Fuzzer

Filters

URL Found

Filters

URL Found

Filters

URL Found

Tools

Password Auditor

Stop

Deep Web Scanner Robot

Identifies all the web ports of a target host (80, 443, 8080, 8081, anything which speaks http/s).

For each web port, it does a full Website Scan, searching for:

  • SQL Injection

  • XSS

  • OS command injection

  • All other vulns from OWASP Top 10 and more!

Before it wraps up, this pentest robot produces an aggregated report with all the findings.

Want more robots?

You can assemble your own in seconds by using our logic blocks and chaining them together however you see fit!

Why don't you take your first Pentest Robot for a spin?

Create an account now

Trusted by experts at

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Logo of Vodafone - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Starbucks - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Orange - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Generali - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Accenture - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Mitsubishi - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Mercedes - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of European Banking Authority - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Roche - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of The Metropolitan Transportation Authority - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Amcor - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Philips - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Thales - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of GatesNotes - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Seti Institute - a Pentest-Tools.com customerLogo of Xerox - a Pentest-Tools.com customer

Testimonials

How security & techpros use the platform

At first we thought you were planning to leave us pentesters without a job and replace us with robots. But, joking aside, we believe this feature can indeed help us automate manual tasks and save time. Seeing how intuitive it is and how it provides a clear audit trail showed me it is very promising if further improved. It looks great and we can't wait to use it at full potential!
Michael Botnik
Michael Botnik
Founder & CEO at Integrity Consulting & Risk management

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FAQ

Common questions

To build your first pentest robot, log into your Pentest-Tools.com account and go to the Robot Design Studio. Combine tool blocks with logic blocks to design the visual penetration testing flow that fits your specific needs.

To scan with your pentest robot(s), go to Targets, select the one(s) you want to Scan with Robot, choose the pentest robot you want to use and click on Start Scan. Yes, it’s that easy!