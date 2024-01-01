Skip to main content

Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner

The Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner lets you automate the search for security issues in Kubernetes clusters, from reconnaissance to initial access vulnerabilities.

Quickly identify vulnerable cluster components, exposed pods, logs, misconfigurations, and Kubelet API endpoints — and even simulate an authenticated attack.

Run precision scans across your Kubernetes clusters

Assess your Kubernetes environment security posture with the Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner and keep your cluster security up to date. Integrate it into your CI/CD pipeline, compliance standards, or continuous security monitoring processes. Simulate authenticated attacks with a service account token for a deeper security assessment.
Kubernetes security simplified: Scan for critical vulns in minutes! (40+ tests)
Audit Kubernetes clusters security in depth illustration

Audit Kubernetes clusters security in depth

This Kubernetes security scanning tool finds high-impact vulnerabilities that weaken your security posture.

Get detailed findings and actionable mitigation recommendations for exposed unauthenticated Kubelet API endpoints and APISERVER endpoints, etcd instances, Kubectl proxy, and other critical pod misconfigurations.

Set up continuous Kubernetes security monitoring illustration

Set up continuous Kubernetes security monitoring

Find potential security risks with a continuous Kubernetes scanning and monitoring system. Schedule recurring scans with our Kubernetes security tool to get instant notifications when it detects new vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in your architecture.

This includes external runtime security monitoring, cluster versioning and health disclosure, remote read access detection, just to name a few.

Automate Kubernetes compliance monitoring illustration

Automate Kubernetes compliance monitoring

Want to follow the NIST Kubernetes standards on container-specific vulnerability management or have targeted security policies needs? We've got you covered!

Use the Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner to audit and monitor your containers, clusters, and pods. Reinforce compliance monitoring with scheduled scans that don't require manual supervision. Get alerts and detailed reports whenever you need them.

Prevent a Kubernetes security breach illustration

Prevent a Kubernetes security breach

Make sure that capabilities settings in your Kubernetes Security Context are as you want them.

Our Kubernetes Scanner detects exposed existing privileged containers via API which allow an external attacker to easily gain access and perform lateral and vertical movements. Use the Pod Security Standards for advanced container security.

Run a full, accurate Kubernetes penetration test illustration

Run a full, accurate Kubernetes penetration test

Use the Kubernetes Scanner and the Network Vulnerability Scanner together for a more comprehensive perspective on your cluster security posture.

From the high-risk authentication bypass CVEs to critical KubeView information disclosure vulnerabilities, the combined scanners provide comprehensive coverage and detailed mitigation advice. Our team of security experts continuously updates our tools and Vulnerabilities and Exploits database with new Kubernetes security issues.

Sample Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner report

Every Kubernetes vulnerability scan produces detailed findings you can easily export in a PDF, HTML, CSV, XLSX, or editable DOCX report, depending on your plan.

Download sample report

  • This overview of all identified Kubernetes vulnerabilities includes a breakdown of color-coded risk ratings with all the details available at a glance.

    Vulnerability summary preview

How does the Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner work?

The Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner checks if the target host is alive, identifies open ports, and then runs detection routines for known vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

With 50+ tests performed, it checks the most common Top 10 (light) or Top 100 (deep) ports for Kubernetes-specific services, uses passive and active detection to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in your Kubernetes environment, and simulates an authenticated attacker with a service account token.

It's easy to scan your Kubernetes clusters for vulnerabilities

Instant exposure alerts for DevSecOps teams

Add Kubernetes security scans to your CI/CD pipelines and monitor Kubernetes clusters to meet compliance requirements with a reliable security testing tool — you can use our REST API, too. Quickly get alerts to your preferred channels (email, Teams, Slack, etc.) if new Kubernetes misconfigurations or vulnerabilities are detected.

Simulated adversary access for offensive security teams

Audit Kubernetes architecture configurations, check for known critical Kubernetes vulnerabilities, emulate authenticated and unauthenticated attacks, and offer remediation recommendations through automatically generated pentest reports.

Comprehensive coverage for defensive security teams

Continuously monitor your Kubernetes cluster security with the right level of vulnerability scanning automation. Keep network security and policy standards compliant.

Easily forward new critical findings and fixes to your teams through the relevant channels (email, Slack, Jira, etc.) or use our Kubernetes scanner through REST API.

Common questions about Kubernetes vulnerability scanning

There are various tools available for Kubernetes vulnerability scanning and you should choose the one that best suits your Kubernetes security needs.

We've developed the Kubernetes Scanner so you quickly identify any issues in your Kubernetes environment, from reconnaissance (Node/Master cluster components) to initial access vulnerabilities (exposed pods, logs, Kubelet API endpoints etc.).

Our scanner's engine is based on kube-hunter, with more in-depth detection methods and better accuracy. If you want to audit your cluster security, you can create a free account and start testing it today.

