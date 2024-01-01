Sample Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner report
Every Kubernetes vulnerability scan produces detailed findings you can easily export in a PDF, HTML, CSV, XLSX, or editable DOCX report, depending on your plan.
This overview of all identified Kubernetes vulnerabilities includes a breakdown of color-coded risk ratings with all the details available at a glance.
How does the Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner work?
The Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner checks if the target host is alive, identifies open ports, and then runs detection routines for known vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.
With 50+ tests performed, it checks the most common Top 10 (light) or Top 100 (deep) ports for Kubernetes-specific services, uses passive and active detection to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in your Kubernetes environment, and simulates an authenticated attacker with a service account token.
It's easy to scan your Kubernetes clusters for vulnerabilities
Instant exposure alerts for DevSecOps teams
Add Kubernetes security scans to your CI/CD pipelines and monitor Kubernetes clusters to meet compliance requirements with a reliable security testing tool — you can use our REST API, too. Quickly get alerts to your preferred channels (email, Teams, Slack, etc.) if new Kubernetes misconfigurations or vulnerabilities are detected.
Simulated adversary access for offensive security teams
Audit Kubernetes architecture configurations, check for known critical Kubernetes vulnerabilities, emulate authenticated and unauthenticated attacks, and offer remediation recommendations through automatically generated pentest reports.
Comprehensive coverage for defensive security teams
Continuously monitor your Kubernetes cluster security with the right level of vulnerability scanning automation. Keep network security and policy standards compliant.
Easily forward new critical findings and fixes to your teams through the relevant channels (email, Slack, Jira, etc.) or use our Kubernetes scanner through REST API.
Common questions about Kubernetes vulnerability scanning
There are various tools available for Kubernetes vulnerability scanning and you should choose the one that best suits your Kubernetes security needs.
We've developed the Kubernetes Scanner so you quickly identify any issues in your Kubernetes environment, from reconnaissance (Node/Master cluster components) to initial access vulnerabilities (exposed pods, logs, Kubelet API endpoints etc.).
Our scanner's engine is based on kube-hunter, with more in-depth detection methods and better accuracy. If you want to audit your cluster security, you can create a free account and start testing it today.