Free pentesting tools you can use right now
Free to use Reconnaissance tools
Try out the tools our team of penetration testers use to gather information about targets and map their attack surface. Understand the tech stack behind web apps and networks, along with specific characteristics such as subdomains, virtual hosts, open ports, and lots more.
Whether you’re doing asset inventory or a full vulnerability assessment, these penetration testing tools help you go through reconnaissance faster and more comprehensively. They come pre-configured and are ready to use without any additional manual work.
You can use them individually for their specific functionality (e.g. for running TCP port scans, UDP port scans or website recon) in the free version or in automated sequences (pentest robots) and access to full features with paid plans.
Google Hacking
Use advanced search operators (Google Dorks) to find juicy information about target websites.
Subdomain Finder
Find the subdomains of an internet domain and determine the attack surface of an organization.
TCP Port Scan
Find open ports and running services (incl. versions), and do OS fingerprinting in a single TCP port check.
Run Web Vulnerability Scanners at zero cost
See what it’s like to run a professional web application pentest from home, with cloud-based security tools that perform in-depth, comprehensive scans.
Detect a wide range of critical CVEs and high-risk security issues with powerful vulnerability scanning tools that identify OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and other problems malicious hackers routinely exploit.
Try out our free scanners that identify SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS) security vulnerabilities to see how they might fit into your security audit workflow. And don’t forget to test the powerful Website Scanner thousands of ethical hackers rely on! All without spending a dime.
Website Vulnerability Scanner
Second most used tool in 2021 Scan for vulnerabilities in web applications and find SQL Injection, XSS, Server Side-Request Forgery, Directory Traversal, and others, plus web server configuration issues.
XSS Scanner
Test if a web application is vulnerable to Cross-Site Scripting. This tool had previously used OWASP ZAP, but now it uses our own proprietary scanning engine.
SQL Injection Scanner
Discover SQL Injection vulnerabilities in web applications. This tool had previously used OWASP ZAP, but now it uses our own proprietary scanning engine.
See what our Network Vulnerability Scanners can do for free
Test the powerful capabilities of our Network Scanner, uncover SSL and TLS configuration issues and vulnerabilities, and attempt DNS Zone Transfer against the name servers of your target domain. All without having to log in or pay for anything!
With the findings these network security tools report for free, you can start to reduce your attack surface and limit the exposure of essential assets in your network. For instance, the Network Scanner finds high-risk vulnerabilities such as Log4Shell, ProxyShell, ProxyLogon, and many others, while reducing the number of false positives to a minimum.
Network Vulnerability Scanner
Most used tool in 2021 Discover outdated network services, missing security patches, misconfigured servers, and many more critical vulnerabilities.
SSL/TLS Scanner
Discover SSL and TLS configuration issues and vulnerabilities such as POODLE, Heartbleed, DROWN, ROBOT, Ticketbleed, and more.
Test these Offensive Tools free of charge
Use these offensive tools to create credible Proof-of-Concepts. See if they reveal your target’s weak passwords, hidden, sensitive or vulnerable files and routes, along with specific exploitable vulnerabilities.
Launch non-destructive security tests from your browser and see how they can support your vulnerability management process. From database servers to network protocols and beyond, these free tools allow you to exploit SQL Injection and XSS vulnerabilities, and extract data and demonstrate the risk of compromise.
You can even use tools as the HTTP Request Logger for social engineering attacks in your ethical hacking engagements.
URL Fuzzer
Discover hidden, sensitive or vulnerable files and routes in web applications and servers.
SQLi Exploiter
Exploit SQL Injection vulnerabilities, extract data and demonstrate the risk of SQLi.
XSS Exploiter
Create credible Proof-of-Concepts and demonstrate the risk of XSS vulnerabilities in web applications.
HTTP Request Logger
Record and visualize all the requests your handler receives with this custom, always-on HTTP/S server.
Make the most of these Utilities – on the house
Uncover information about a domain name or IP address and detect if a server responds to ICMP requests with the click of a button. No costs involved!
Being able to quickly extract information about your targets for free is very helpful when you have limited time for a security assessment. Plus, the free toolkit on Pentest-Tools.com is cloud-based, so you don’t have to worry about specific compatibility requirements with operating systems. Just add your target and scan away for free!
We founded Pentest-Tools.com to solve the need for a reliable online resource that offensive security specialists can use to run security tests from anywhere in the world.
Giving free access to the light versions of our pentesting tools is our way of supporting those who seek to develop their cybersecurity skills. As a team, we’re big believers in contributing to the information security community that grows and improves through shared knowledge and shared access to technology.
It’s also a way to help those interested in the full-fledged tools and the entire Pentest-Tools.com platform to get a taste of what they can do with them.
