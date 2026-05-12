Free pentesting tools you can use right now
Free to use Reconnaissance tools
Try out the tools our team of penetration testers use to gather information about targets and map their attack surface. Understand the tech stack behind web apps and networks, along with specific characteristics such as subdomains, virtual hosts, open ports, and lots more.
Whether you're doing asset inventory or a full vulnerability assessment, these penetration testing tools help you go through reconnaissance faster and more comprehensively. They come pre-configured and are ready to use without any additional manual work.
You can use them individually for their specific functionality (e.g. for running port scans or website recon) in the free version or in automated sequences (pentest robots) and access to full features with paid plans.
Web recon
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Google Hacking
Find juicy information indexed by Google about a target website (e.g. directory listing, sensitive files, error messages, login pages etc.).
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Website Recon
Find useful information about the technologies used by a target web application - server-side and client-side. It can also scan multiple virtual hosts on the same IP.
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URL Fuzzer
Discover hidden files and directories that aren’t linked in the HTML pages: .conf, .bak, .bkp, .zip, .xls, etc. Find hidden content hosted on your target web server fast. Fuzz the target with your custom wordlist in a specific location.
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Network & Cloud recon
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Domain Finder
Identify all the domains and associated domains of a target and map your network’s attack surface. Quickly detect vulnerable systems and reduce your target’s exposure to cyberattacks!
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Subdomain Finder
Discover all the subdomains of a target and map your network’s attack surface. Quickly check for vulnerable systems and reduce security risks for your organization.
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Port Scanner
Find open TCP and UDP ports, exposed network services, and operating systems on a target IP address or hostname. Easily map your network attack surface and discover open ports and services.
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Find Virtual Hosts
Attempts to discover virtual hosts that are configured on a given IP address. This is helpful to find multiple websites hosted on the same server.
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Run Web Vulnerability Scanners at zero cost
See what it's like to run a professional web application pentest from home, with cloud-based security tools that perform in-depth, comprehensive scans
Detect a wide range of critical CVEs and high-risk security issues with powerful vulnerability scanning tools that identify OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and other problems malicious hackers routinely exploit.
Try out our free scanners that identify SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS) security vulnerabilities to see how they might fit into your security audit workflow. And don't forget to test the powerful Website Scanner thousands of ethical hackers rely on! All without spending a dime.
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Website Vulnerability Scanner
Uncover known vulnerabilities that impact web applications: SQL Injection, XSS, OS Command Injection, Directory Traversal, and more. The scanner also discovers specific web server configuration issues.
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API Scanner
Find and report API vulnerabilities ranging from XSS and SQLi to SSRF, Client-Side Prototype Pollution, and Request URL override.
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WordPress Scanner
This tool helps you discover security issues and vulnerabilities in the target WordPress website using the most advanced WordPress scanner: WPScan.
See what our Network Vulnerability Scanners can do for free
Test the powerful capabilities of our Network Scanner, uncover SSL and TLS configuration issues and vulnerabilities, and detect Zone Transfer and other vulnerabilities in DNS servers. All without having to log in or pay for anything!
With the findings these network security tools report for free, you can start to reduce your attack surface and limit the exposure of essential assets in your network. For instance, the Network Scanner finds high-risk vulnerabilities such as Log4Shell, ProxyShell, ProxyLogon, and many others, while reducing the number of false positives to a minimum.
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Network Vulnerability Scanner
Discover outdated network services, operating systems, misconfigurations, and more. Use our Network Vulnerability Scanner to assess your network perimeter and infrastructure.
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Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner
The Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner lets you automate the search for security issues in Kubernetes clusters, from reconnaissance to initial access vulnerabilities.
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SSL/TLS Scanner
Check for SSL and TLS vulnerabilities with our SSL vulnerability scanner! Use it to find configuration issues & specific vulnerabilities such as POODLE, Heartbleed, ROBOT, and more.
Make the most of these Utilities – on the house
Uncover information about a domain name or IP address and detect if a server responds to ICMP requests with the click of a button. No costs involved!
Being able to quickly extract information about your targets for free is very helpful when you have limited time for a security assessment. Plus, the free toolkit on Pentest-Tools.com is cloud-based, so you don't have to worry about specific compatibility requirements with operating systems. Just add your target and scan away for free!
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ICMP Ping
Check if a server is live and responds to ICMP Echo requests. Use this online scanner to find the IP address of a hostname.
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Whois Lookup
Perform Whois lookups to find data about an Internet resource such as domain name or IP address. Try our scanner to quickly extract information about your targets.
Free pentest tools FAQs
Why are you offering these tools for free?
We founded Pentest-Tools.com to solve the need for a reliable online resource that offensive security specialists can use to run security tests from anywhere in the world.
Giving free access to the light versions of our pentesting tools is our way of supporting those who seek to develop their cybersecurity skills. As a team, we're big believers in contributing to the information security community that grows and improves through shared knowledge and shared access to technology.
It's also a way to help those interested in the full-fledged tools and the entire Pentest-Tools.com platform to get a taste of what they can do with them.
Do I have to sign up to use them?
You don't have to create an account or pay for anything to use these security testing tools for free.
The free to use versions of these tools have limited capabilities which is our way of responsibly helping other people who run security tests while also making sure no one can take advantage of them to inflict damage.
What is a good pentesting tool?
A good penetration testing tool has a few key characteristics that most security specialists resonate with.
To deserve this quality, a pentesting tool must be reliable, transparent in the tests it runs, capable of producing a high-quality report that is easy to understand, consistent in how it works to create rich findings, and it must also be regularly updated to keep up with the pentester's needs.
What's more, a good pentesting tool must never take more time to manage than the time it saves the pentester by automating tasks to a certain degree.
What is the most popular free pentesting tool on the platform?
The Network Vulnerability Scanner is the pentest tool that both people using the free version and paying customers use most frequently. That is why we devote a large part of our efforts to improving it with new modules through each monthly platform update.
Besides the power of the tool itself (which includes internal network scanning), the features of Pentest-Tools.com amplify its capabilities by connecting it to automation options and other tools. Together, create incredibly useful aggregates such as Attack Surface mapping and advanced pentest reports.
What can I do with your free pentest tools?
What makes your free penetration testing tools different from other options?
Do you offer free online penetration testing without setup or installation?
What types of scans can I run with your free penetration test tools?
Can I test web applications using advanced web testing free tools?
Are the free pentesting tools suitable for beginners?
How accurate are the results from your free pen testing tools?
Can I use your free hacking tools in my security workflow?
What's the difference between the free pen test tools and paid plans?
Is it legal to use free penetration testing software on any target?
Need to keep free scan results indefinitely?
Create a free account and get unlimited history for all your light scans and their results. You also get unlimited scans with any of our free tools!