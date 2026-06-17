Who's using Pentest-Tools.com
Security specialists from 119 countries use Pentest-Tools.com to run over 7 million scans every year to detect, manage, and report vulnerabilities in their web apps and network infrastructures.
Don’t take our word for it. Here’s what our customers say about their experience of using the platform.
How our customers use Pentest-Tools.com
An evolving platform that supports our cybersecurity needs
The platform is an absolute standout, with features such as its penetration testing and security auditing tools proving invaluable for identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Thanks to its comprehensive and clear reporting feature, we identified the issue and addressed it swiftly. This made our work easier and brought immense satisfaction in knowing we could quickly rectify a potentially damaging situation.
Nael K.
Head Of Operations and Support at Dstny Analytics
Sweden 🇸🇪
See how we help other ethical hackers
Trying to figure out what the platform offers? See how other security specialists use the 20+ tools and features in our toolkit.Read more detailed reviews