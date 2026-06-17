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About Pentest-Tools.com

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Company facts

Pentest-Tools.com, headquartered in Europe (Bucharest, Romania), makes offensive cybersecurity tools and proprietary vulnerability scanner software for penetration testers and other infosec pros.

Over 2000 security teams in 119 countries use our complete toolkit to identify paths attackers can exploit to compromise your organization so you can effectively reduce your exposure to cyberattacks.

  • Founded

    2017

  • Headquarters

    Bucharest, Romania, Europe

  • Team

    60+ specialists with backgrounds in cybersecurity, software development, business operations, and communications

  • Market reach

    over 2000 security teams in 119 countries

Leadership

Product facts

  • 1 scan

    every 6s

  • 7.5+ million

    findings/year

  • 5+ million

    scans/year

  • 1.5+ million

    scheduled scans/year

  • 680.000

    scans through API/year

  • 470.000+

    scans through pentest robots/year

Why we help security teams get a hacker's perspective

Testimonial quote illustration

The Web does not just connect machines, it connects people.

World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee

This is a perspective we embody in everything we build at Pentest-Tools.com.

Our offensive security tools do more than probe for weaknesses in systems - they empower individuals to understand and fix these vulnerabilities.

This work isn't just about keeping systems and data safe. It's about ensuring everyone can work securely, build innovative products and thriving businesses, support their families, and look after one another.

We believe no security tool can ever replace a human specialist, no matter how good. 

Our goal is to help security and IT teams be exponentially more effective in what they do best: interpret the context, decide which path to focus on during the test, and select the relevant data for the business.

Adrian Furtuna Linkedin profile

Adrian Furtuna

Founder & CEO at Pentest-Tools.com

Quote author: Adrian Furtuna

By making it easy for security and IT teams to run the key steps of a penetration test, easily and without expert hacking skills, we give them a realistic view of what an attacker sees and can access from the outside.

High-risk vulnerabilities a bad actor can exploit remotely are particularly attractive targets. They also pose a substantial risk to organizations. This is why finding and addressing them has an outsized positive impact on their resilience against unauthorized intrusions. It’s also why we’ve been focusing on this for over a decade.

The values that drive us

Ethics

White hats are all we wear. We are unflinchingly committed to ethical hacking both in terms of principles and practice. We do not encourage any unethical activities and behavior.

Integrity

We deliver on our promise, communicate transparently, and actively seek feedback from our customers. We treasure their trust and hold ourselves accountable for cultivating it.

Quality

We hate poorly written software and unreliable results. That is why we strive to create a product our customers can fully rely on. We use it ourselves daily and integrate feedback from customers in updates and new features.

Awards and recognition

Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA 2023 logo

Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA 2023

Based on revenue growth

Deloitte Fast 50 logo

Deloitte Fast 50 CE 2022

Companies to watch

SC Awards 2022 logo

SC Awards 2022

Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)

ISO 27001 logo

Independently audited company-wide ISMS

Gartner Peer Insights Logo

Verified feedback from enterprise security teams

G2 logo

Tried & tested ways to use Pentest-Tools.com

Testimonial quote illustration

Ease of use, No complaints, No drawbacks found!

Pentest-Tools is by far the best penetration testing software we have used. The support and customer relations team responds to us almost instantly, making our experience even more impressive.

Mathieu F.

Source

G2 review illustrationG2 review

G2 reviews

Spring 2024 - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Browse the reviews
Testimonial quote illustration

Fast, Easy and Useful Tools

Pentest-Tools.com is a fantastic tools with great preconfigured features. It has such a range of comprehensive solutions which are really vital for any security team to get the job done efficiently.

Overall User Rating

Source

GartnerGartner review

Gartner Peer Insights reviews

Spring 2024 - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Browse the reviews
How To Web logo

How to Web Conference 2018

Startup Spotlight - Best Innovation Award

Innovation labs logo

Innovation Labs 2017

Grand Prize Winner

Get in touch for media requests

Looking for a dedicated quote, to do an interview or simply interested in more details about Pentest-Tools.com for your article or report? Send us an email and we'll be in touch right away!

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Andra Zaharia Linkedin profile

Andra Zaharia

Marketing Manager

Communication specialist with a decade of experience in cybersecurity

I strongly believe in serving the infosec community through ethical marketing that builds bridges across people, organizations, and industries. I stick to the point and prefer a hands-on approach.

Student of the hacker mindset. Adamant about using the right words and fighting against infosec marketing clichés.

Get in touch with Andra

See what you can do with Pentest-Tools.com

Elevate your ethical hacking with over 20+ powerful tools for deeper scans, faster business risk validation, and smarter reporting.

See the big picture
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