About Pentest-Tools.com
Company facts
Pentest-Tools.com, headquartered in Europe (Bucharest, Romania), makes offensive cybersecurity tools and proprietary vulnerability scanner software for penetration testers and other infosec pros.
Over 2000 security teams in 119 countries use our complete toolkit to identify paths attackers can exploit to compromise your organization so you can effectively reduce your exposure to cyberattacks.
Founded
2017
Headquarters
Bucharest, Romania, Europe
Team
60+ specialists with backgrounds in cybersecurity, software development, business operations, and communications
Market reach
over 2000 security teams in 119 countries
Leadership
Adrian Furtuna
Founder & CEO
Andrei Pitis
Chairman of the Board
Diana Olar
Advisory Board Member
Product facts
1 scan
every 6s
7.5+ million
findings/year
5+ million
scans/year
1.5+ million
scheduled scans/year
680.000
scans through API/year
470.000+
scans through pentest robots/year
Why we help security teams get a hacker's perspective
The Web does not just connect machines, it connects people.
World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee
This is a perspective we embody in everything we build at Pentest-Tools.com.
Our offensive security tools do more than probe for weaknesses in systems - they empower individuals to understand and fix these vulnerabilities.
This work isn't just about keeping systems and data safe. It's about ensuring everyone can work securely, build innovative products and thriving businesses, support their families, and look after one another.
We believe no security tool can ever replace a human specialist, no matter how good.
Our goal is to help security and IT teams be exponentially more effective in what they do best: interpret the context, decide which path to focus on during the test, and select the relevant data for the business.
Adrian Furtuna
Founder & CEO at Pentest-Tools.com
By making it easy for security and IT teams to run the key steps of a penetration test, easily and without expert hacking skills, we give them a realistic view of what an attacker sees and can access from the outside.
High-risk vulnerabilities a bad actor can exploit remotely are particularly attractive targets. They also pose a substantial risk to organizations. This is why finding and addressing them has an outsized positive impact on their resilience against unauthorized intrusions. It’s also why we’ve been focusing on this for over a decade.
The values that drive us
Ethics
White hats are all we wear. We are unflinchingly committed to ethical hacking both in terms of principles and practice. We do not encourage any unethical activities and behavior.
Integrity
We deliver on our promise, communicate transparently, and actively seek feedback from our customers. We treasure their trust and hold ourselves accountable for cultivating it.
Quality
We hate poorly written software and unreliable results. That is why we strive to create a product our customers can fully rely on. We use it ourselves daily and integrate feedback from customers in updates and new features.
Awards and recognition
Based on revenue growth
Companies to watch
Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)
Ease of use, No complaints, No drawbacks found!
Pentest-Tools is by far the best penetration testing software we have used. The support and customer relations team responds to us almost instantly, making our experience even more impressive.
Mathieu F.
Source
G2 reviews
Spring 2024 - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Fast, Easy and Useful Tools
Pentest-Tools.com is a fantastic tools with great preconfigured features. It has such a range of comprehensive solutions which are really vital for any security team to get the job done efficiently.
Overall User Rating
Source
Gartner Peer Insights reviews
Spring 2024 - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
How to Web Conference 2018
Startup Spotlight - Best Innovation Award
Innovation Labs 2017
Get in touch for media requests
Looking for a dedicated quote, to do an interview or simply interested in more details about Pentest-Tools.com for your article or report? Send us an email and we'll be in touch right away!
Andra Zaharia
Marketing Manager
Communication specialist with a decade of experience in cybersecurity
I strongly believe in serving the infosec community through ethical marketing that builds bridges across people, organizations, and industries. I stick to the point and prefer a hands-on approach.
Student of the hacker mindset. Adamant about using the right words and fighting against infosec marketing clichés.
See what you can do with Pentest-Tools.com
Elevate your ethical hacking with over 20+ powerful tools for deeper scans, faster business risk validation, and smarter reporting.