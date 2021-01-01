About Pentest-Tools.com

Founded by Adrian Furtuna (CEO) in 2013, Pentest-Tools.com started as a solution to a struggle he deeply understood and experienced himself: the need for a reliable online resource to use for performing security tests. Since then, Pentest-Tools.com evolved into a fully-fledged penetration testing and vulnerability assessment platform. Almost 2 million unique users rely on it every year.

Having 10+ years of experience in cyber security, Adrian always enjoys building and breaking stuff (mostly related to infosec). He also teaches penetration testing classes, does bug bounty hacking, and speaks at security conferences.

Mission

Help our customers easily detect and understand vulnerabilities in their systems and infrastructures.

Vision

Build the most intuitive and easy-to-use penetration testing and vulnerability assessment platform.

Our values

Ethics

We are committed to stick to the White side of hacking and we do not encourage any unethical activities.

Trust

We deliver what we promise and we value our customers' trust in everything we do.

Quality

We don't like poorly written software and unreliable results. That's why we strive to build a platform our users can always rely on.