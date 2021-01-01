The Pentest-Tools.com Team

Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo

Meet our board of advisors

  • Andrei Pitiș

    Chairman of the Board

    After co-founding Vector Watch in late 2013, Andrei sold the business in 2016 to American wearables maker Fitbit where he now is VP of Product. Before that, he was an active Angel Investor in several startups and held several tech leadership positions.

  • Diana Olar

    Advisory Board Member

    Digital leader effective in building and developing businesses and brands. Experienced in driving growth at some of the world's most dynamic media, tech & ecommerce companies: Google, Ringier AG, Stefanini etc. Mentor, adviser, speaker.

  • Adrian Furtună

    Founder & CEO

    With solid technical expertise and 10+ years of hands-on IT security work, Adrian is the founder of Pentest-Tools.com. He enjoys building and breaking stuff (mostly related to infosec). He also teaches penetration testing classes, does bug bounty hacking, and speaks at security conferences.