The Pentest-Tools.com team
We’re relentless in helping ethical hackers improve the cybersecurity ecosystem. So we pour our passion for cybersecurity and our software development expertize into creating the coolest online platform for penetration testing and security assessments.
Our team members are:
Adrian Furtuna
Founder & CEO
Andra Zaharia
Marketing Manager
Razvan Ionescu
Head of Professional Services
Octavian Arnaut
Head of Design
Valerica Dragomir
Head of Operations
Radu Popovici
Head of Engineering
Razvan Haratau
CFO
Mihai Burduselu
Engineering Manager
Robert Tanase
Lead Product Manager
Stefan Bratescu
Lead Engineer & Product Manager
Dragos Sandu
Product Manager
Cosmin Tudor
Engineering Manager
Daniel Bechenea
Lead Engineer & Product Manager
Horia Stoenescu
Team Lead
Eusebiu Boghici
Penetration Tester
Iulian Tita
Security Research Engineer
Stefan Mihalache
Security Research Engineer
Victor Pisarciuc
Customer Success Engineer
Daniel Ciorobescu
Customer Success Engineer
Mihai Trandafirescu
UI/UX Designer
Andrei Tomeci
UI/UX Designer
Mircea Motiu
DevOps Engineer
Andrei David
DevOps Engineer
Vlad Teodor
Software Engineer
Carina Deaconu
Software Engineer
Cristin Sirbu
Software Engineer
Daniela Cosmin
Software Engineer
Stefan Galescu
Software Engineer
Ruxandra Monorean
Software Engineer
Filip Dedeu
Software Engineer
Ioana Stancioiu
Software Engineer
Robert Ruse
Software Engineer
Iulian Birlica
Software Engineer
Marius Damian
Software Engineer
Andrei Maris
Software Engineer
Mihnea Bulearca
Software Engineer
Alexandru Albici
Software Engineer
Cosmin Paunica
Software Engineer
Cosmin Petrescu
Software Engineer
Toma Nadu
DevOps Engineer
Silviu Strimbeanu
Junior Software Engineer
Daniel Coman
Customer Success Engineer
Alice Teodorescu
Senior Product Marketer
Alexandru Grigore
Data Architect
Sergiu Zaharia
CISO
Stefan Perju
Senior Copywriter
Jan Pedersen
Channel Account Manager
Gabriel Durbacea
Support Engineer
Mihai Radu
Penetration Tester
Matei Badanoiu
Offensive Security Research Lead
Andrei Danciu
Finance Specialist
Raul Bledea
Junior Software Engineer
Andrei Lipan
Junior Software Engineer
George Stoica
Senior Marketing Specialist
Andrei Fetcu
Customer Support Engineer
Alexandru Gheorghiu
DevOps Engineer
Claudia Golaes
Software Engineer Intern
Alexandra Udrescu
Software Engineer
George Petre
Data Engineer
Dan Stefan Alexandru
Offensive Security Researcher
Andrei Lungu
Offensive Security Researcher
Bianca-Alexandra Dogareci
Software Engineer
Mihaela Andruseac
Senior Product Marketer
Gabriela Chiculita
Office Manager
Mihnea Marasescu
Offensive Security Researcher
Meet our board of advisors
Adrian Furtuna
Founder & CEO
Adrian built Pentest-Tools.com on two decades of hands-on offensive security work, alongside a team that’s now 60+ strong. An Infosecurity Europe, Hack.lu, and DefCamp speaker and university lecturer, he shares research openly so security teams can do more of the work they love and have a bigger impact in their organizations.
Andrei Pitis
Chairman of the Board
In his 25+ years of experience in the tech industry in Romania and the US, Andrei Pitiș led five successful international exits, including one to Fitbit (later acquired by Google).
As an entrepreneur, angel investor, and advisor, he established the backbone of the Romanian and Eastern European tech ecosystems, which now thrives on product-driven startups and high-growth companies operating internationally.
Diana Olar
Advisory Board Member
Diana leads the Google Platforms Partners program, managing the team of experts who transform and evolve Google’s adtech sales programs and cross-channel commercial strategy.
Along with her accelerating shared value from multi-billion dollar portfolios through strategic partnerships, Diana also advises tech startups on growth and contributes to the local tech community as a mentor and speaker.