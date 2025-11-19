Skip to main content
HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Start for free

The Pentest-Tools.com team

We’re relentless in helping ethical hackers improve the cybersecurity ecosystem. So we pour our passion for cybersecurity and our software development expertize into creating the coolest online platform for penetration testing and security assessments.

Our team members are:

Meet our board of advisors

  • Adrian Furtuna photo

    Adrian Furtuna

    Adrian Furtuna LinkedIn profile

    Founder & CEO

    Adrian built Pentest-Tools.com on two decades of hands-on offensive security work, alongside a team that’s now 60+ strong. An Infosecurity Europe, Hack.lu, and DefCamp speaker and university lecturer, he shares research openly so security teams can do more of the work they love and have a bigger impact in their organizations.

  • Andrei Pitis photo

    Andrei Pitis

    Andrei Pitis LinkedIn profile

    Chairman of the Board

    In his 25+ years of experience in the tech industry in Romania and the US, Andrei Pitiș led five successful international exits, including one to Fitbit (later acquired by Google).

    As an entrepreneur, angel investor, and advisor, he established the backbone of the Romanian and Eastern European tech ecosystems, which now thrives on product-driven startups and high-growth companies operating internationally.

  • Diana Olar photo

    Diana Olar

    Diana Olar LinkedIn profile

    Advisory Board Member

    Diana leads the Google Platforms Partners program, managing the team of experts who transform and evolve Google’s adtech sales programs and cross-channel commercial strategy.

    Along with her accelerating shared value from multi-billion dollar portfolios through strategic partnerships, Diana also advises tech startups on growth and contributes to the local tech community as a mentor and speaker.

The things that make us Pentest-Tools.com

What we care about shapes what we do, how we work, and why. Take a look behind the scenes to see what drives us.
Check them out
DefCamp 2023 team photo