Nmap is the de-facto tool for finding open ports and services due to how effective it is. However, it takes a lot of manual work to use the Nmap at peak potential from the command line. That’s because it has lots of parameters and options that need to be well understood from the documentation.

That’s why we built an online port scanner on top of Nmap that comes pre-configured and always up to date. We handle performance and speed improvements so you can focus on using the results you get from our TCP and UDP open ports scanner.

Because it’s integrated into the Pentest-Tools.com cloud platform, this online port checker gives you rich options to continue your engagement. Reliable and easy to use network vulnerability scanners, web vulnerability scanners, offensive security tools, and automation features (e.g. attack surface mapping) are one click away and provide support for your entire penetration testing workflow.

As you can see in the list above, this free Nmap scan online covers the most common TCP and UDP ports:

This open port scan we provide on the house checks for the Top 100 TCP and UDP ports and also reports the running services’ versions (-sV is enabled in scan configuration).

Need an IP scanner online that doesn’t cost anything to use? You can scan ports for free twice a day for a single IP or hostname.

The Deep Scan version – ready-to-use Nmap online scanner

The Deep version of our Port Scanner allows you to probe for open ports with custom parameters that you can easily customize from your cloud account.

Ports to scan options:

common TCP and UDP ports (top 10, top 100, top 1000, top 5000)

(top 10, top 100, top 1000, top 5000) port range (1-65535)

(1-65535) custom port list (22, 80, 443, 5060) for focused online portscans.

Scan for open ports options:

enable or disable service version detection

enable or disable operating system detection

do traceroute

enable or disable check if host is alive before scanning.

The Port Scanner in our cloud platform gives you two options: either approach your target as an external attacker would or do port scans directly against your services, as if the firewall has already been bypassed. The resulting Nmap scan report gives you the chance to identify and fix the root causes of security risks your target presents.

To get both perspectives and form a comprehensive view of all that target’s open ports, use separate workspaces – one without and one with our ready-to-use VPN agent. Alternatively, whitelist Pentest-Tools.com to gain full visibility into your target.

Let’s unpack how our ready-to-use online Nmap scanner works in three stages to achieve its goal:

1. Nmap host discovery

The scanner attempts to check if the target host is live before probing for open ports. This is essential for optimizing the scan duration when running the online IP scanner against a large range of IP addresses. It would be a waste of time to probe for open ports on a 'dead' host (e.g. there is no server at a given IP).

However, host 'liveness' can’t always be correctly detected. Causes include firewalls which allow access only to a certain port and drop everything else. So you might not find any open ports because of this. In this situation, whitelist our scanners or disable the “Check if host is alive before scanning” option to skip the host discovery phase and jump directly to the check all ports step.

2. Open ports detection

To determine if a TCP port is open, Nmap takes advantage of the Three way handshake mechanism used by TCP to establish a connection between a client and a server.

There are two main methods for detecting open TCP ports:

Connect-Scan (Nmap -sT)

Nmap does a full three-way handshake with the target server, establishing a full TCP connection. The sequence of packets for this type of scan is: SYN, SYN-ACK, ACK, RST.

This method doesn’t require root/administrator access on the client machine, but it’s rather noisy and the server can log the connections attempted from other hosts.

SYN-Scan (Nmap -sS)

This is the default scanning method, also enabled in our online open port scanner. Nmap does a half-open TCP connection, knowing the port is open as soon as the server responds with SYN-ACK. The sequence of packets in this case is: SYN, SYN-ACK, RST.

This method is stealthier than a Connect-Scan but it requires Nmap to run with root/administrator privileges, because it needs to create low-level raw sockets to send the individual packets, instead of leaving the kernel stack to do the connection.

3. Nmap service detection

Once Nmap finds a list of ports, it can do a more in-depth check to determine the exact type of service running on that port, including its version. This is necessary because common services can run on non-standard ports (e.g. a web server running on port 32566). Service detection is enabled with the -sV parameter.

Nmap does service detection by sending a number of predefined probes for various protocols to the target port and see if it responds accordingly. For example, it sends:

SSL Client Hello to check for SSL services;

to check for SSL services; HTTP GET request to check for HTTP service;

to check for HTTP service; SIP OPTIONS to check for SIP/RTSP protocol, and many others.

Besides accurate and fast port detection, other options in our cloud platform boost this scanner capabilities: