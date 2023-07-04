Car Rental Management System 1.0 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2020-29227
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://loopspell.medium.com/cve-2020-29227-unauthenticated-local-file-inclusion-7d3bd2c5c6a5https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-29227https://www.sourcecodester.com/php/14544/car-rental-management-system-using-phpmysqli-source-code.htmlhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 14, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
