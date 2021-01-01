Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo
Detect if a server is live and responds to ICMP requests.

Use Cases
Technical Details

Reporting

Here is a ICMP Ping sample report that gives you a taste of how our tools save you time and reduce repetitive manual work.

  • This is just a simple ping output

  • Shows the response time for each ICMP request-reply (in milliseconds)

  • Includes the resolved IP address of the hostname

How to use the pentesting tool

Use Cases for ICMP Ping

Check if a server is live and responds to ICMP Echo requests. This tool can also be used to find the IP address of a hostname.

    ICMP Ping

    Technical Details

    ICMP Ping is a tool that shows if a target host is reachable over the internet via the ICMP protocol.

    The tool also performs a quick DNS resolution and shows the IP address of a given hostname. A set of statistics are shown at the end, such as the number of packets sent/received, percent of packet loss, round trip time information.

    Parameters

    ParameterDescription
    TargetThe hostname or IP address that will be pinged.

    How it works

    Ping uses the Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) to determine if the target host is reachable. The tool sends ICMP Echo Request packets to the destination host and waits for ICMP Echo Replies.