All capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them below:

"Asset" means a network host, which can be a hostname (e.g., example.com), a subdomain (e.g., app.example.com), or an IP address. Each of these is counted as a separate asset. While a single asset can have multiple targets (for example, different URLs under the same domain), billing and Subscription limits are based on the number of unique assets scanned. The number of scanned assets in your account resets monthly according to the limits of your subscription plan. You can rescan an asset multiple times within a billing cycle, and it will only be counted once toward your asset limit.

"Add-ons" means the optional features and functionalities that can be added to your subscription plan to enhance its capabilities, as they are shown on the Platform or Website. These are available for an additional percentage-based cost on top of your Subscription fee.

“Business" means any Customer who enters into a legal transaction with the Company in the course of its trade, business or profession.

"Consumer" means any Customer who is a natural person and who enters into a legal transaction with the Company for a purpose that cannot be attributed to that person's trade, business or profession.

"Customer" means any User who has created an account and has access to the Products as per these T&C. The term Customer shall, unless otherwise specified, mean both, Consumers and Businesses.

“Customer’s Data” means (i) data related to the Customer which is collected, used, processed, stored, or generated as the result of the use of the Services or the Products; and, (ii) personally identifiable information collected, used, processed, stored, or generated as the result of the use of the Services or the Products, including, without limitation, any information that identifies an individual.

“Monthly” means a period of time commencing on a specific calendar day and concluding on the day immediately preceding the corresponding day of the next calendar month. For example, a monthly period that begins on July 18th will conclude on August 17th. If the subsequent month does not have a corresponding day (e.g., starting on January 31st), the period concludes on the last day of that next month.

“Yearly” means a period of twelve (12) consecutive months. It commences on a specific calendar day and concludes on the day immediately preceding the corresponding day in the subsequent calendar year. For example, a yearly period that begins on July 18, 2025, will conclude on July 17, 2026.

“Product(s)” means any and all cybersecurity and penetration testing tools, Software, features, functionalities, and related offerings made available or rendered by the Company through the Platform. This includes, without limitation, all solutions, processes, and resources designed to assess, identify, mitigate, or report on cybersecurity incidents, threats and vulnerabilities, as well as any updated tools the Company may provide from time to time via the Platform.

“Service(s)” means any custom cybersecurity services rendered by the Company at the specific request of the Customer sent through the Platform or Website, which are performed outside of or in addition to the Products. These may include, without limitation, manual penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, security consulting, reporting, and other tailored cybersecurity solutions delivered by the Company’s personnel or subcontractors. Services are provided outside the Platform and do not include access to or use of the Platform.

"Software" means all the Company’s computer programs marketed in any form and through any medium via the Platform.

"Subscription" means the recurring paid access granting the Customer specific usage rights to the Products and the Platform.

"Subscription Payment Interval" means the agreed intervals at which the payments of Subscriptions are due.

"Problem" means a user-defined issue seeking resolution due to and limited to failure of the Products to conform substantially to the specifications provided in these T&C.

“Website” means the content accessible via the domain name pentest-tools.com.

“Platform” means the app.pentest-tools.com platform where the Products are made available.

"Resolution" means an explanation of probable reasons for the problematic performance of the Products and/or of the Platform together with a recommended solution.

“User” means any visitor of the Platform or the Website. For clarity purposes, any reference to Users will include Customers, unless expressly specified herein.

"User Content" means any data, content, or materials uploaded, submitted, or otherwise transmitted by the User through the Platform.