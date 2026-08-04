Terms & Conditions of Pentest-Tools.com
Welcome
Welcome to Pentest-Tools.com platform (the “Platform”), owned by PENTESTTOOLS S.A., a Romanian joint stock company, having its registered office in 48 Iancu De Hunedoara bvd., CRYSTAL TOWER building, 1st floor, Bucharest, 1st district, registered with the Bucharest Trade Register under no. J2018007219408, having the unique registration number 43274921 (the “Company”).
The Platform is available at app.pentest-tools.com or via an application programming interface solution (“API”). Throughout these Terms and Conditions (“T&C”), the terms “Pentest Tools”, “our”, “us”, and/or “we” refer to the Company.
These T&C govern your access to the Platform (and, if the case, use of the Products) and shall apply to all agreements concluded by the Company with you through the Platform, including the underlying orders and declarations of acceptance by the Company, as well as any ancillary agreements. For clarity purposes, these T&C will apply to you in both capacities as User and/or Customer, as the case may be, as defined below.
These T&C shall apply exclusively. Any of your terms and conditions that conflict with, deviate from or supplement the present T&C shall not apply unless the Company has expressly agreed to their application in writing. Notwithstanding article 1.202 para. 4 of the Romanian Civil Code (“RCC”), these T&C and, where needed, the provisions of the Romanian legislation are deemed to supersede and replace in full any other terms and conditions of the Customer.
Individual agreements (including individual subscription services agreements, supplements and amendments) concluded with the Buyer and deviating information in the Company's declarations of acceptance shall take precedence over the T&C.
The Company may, without notice, at any time amend these T&C and any other information contained on this Platform at any time. The latest version of the T&C will be available on the Platform, and you should review the T&C prior to any use of the Platform. Your continued use of the Platform will be considered acceptance of any version available on the Platform during the time of use.
YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT BY CONFIRMING THESE T&C OR BY ACCESSING OR USING THE PLATFORM, WHICH CONSTITUTE DIGITAL CONTENT NOT SUPPLIED ON A TANGIBLE MEDIUM, AND BY PROVIDING PRIOR EXPRESS CONSENT FOR THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE CONTRACT DURING THE WITHDRAWAL PERIOD, THE CUSTOMER WILL LOSE ANY STATUTORY RIGHT OF WITHDRAWAL. This waiver applies except for the 10-day refund right expressly provided under Article 3.9 of these T&C.
Definitions
All capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them below:
"Asset" means a network host, which can be a hostname (e.g., example.com), a subdomain (e.g., app.example.com), or an IP address. Each of these is counted as a separate asset. While a single asset can have multiple targets (for example, different URLs under the same domain), billing and Subscription limits are based on the number of unique assets scanned. The number of scanned assets in your account resets monthly according to the limits of your subscription plan. You can rescan an asset multiple times within a billing cycle, and it will only be counted once toward your asset limit.
"Add-ons" means the optional features and functionalities that can be added to your subscription plan to enhance its capabilities, as they are shown on the Platform or Website. These are available for an additional percentage-based cost on top of your Subscription fee.
“Business" means any Customer who enters into a legal transaction with the Company in the course of its trade, business or profession.
"Consumer" means any Customer who is a natural person and who enters into a legal transaction with the Company for a purpose that cannot be attributed to that person's trade, business or profession.
"Customer" means any User who has created an account and has access to the Products as per these T&C. The term Customer shall, unless otherwise specified, mean both, Consumers and Businesses.
“Customer’s Data” means (i) data related to the Customer which is collected, used, processed, stored, or generated as the result of the use of the Services or the Products; and, (ii) personally identifiable information collected, used, processed, stored, or generated as the result of the use of the Services or the Products, including, without limitation, any information that identifies an individual.
“Monthly” means a period of time commencing on a specific calendar day and concluding on the day immediately preceding the corresponding day of the next calendar month. For example, a monthly period that begins on July 18th will conclude on August 17th. If the subsequent month does not have a corresponding day (e.g., starting on January 31st), the period concludes on the last day of that next month.
“Yearly” means a period of twelve (12) consecutive months. It commences on a specific calendar day and concludes on the day immediately preceding the corresponding day in the subsequent calendar year. For example, a yearly period that begins on July 18, 2025, will conclude on July 17, 2026.
“Product(s)” means any and all cybersecurity and penetration testing tools, Software, features, functionalities, and related offerings made available or rendered by the Company through the Platform. This includes, without limitation, all solutions, processes, and resources designed to assess, identify, mitigate, or report on cybersecurity incidents, threats and vulnerabilities, as well as any updated tools the Company may provide from time to time via the Platform.
“Service(s)” means any custom cybersecurity services rendered by the Company at the specific request of the Customer sent through the Platform or Website, which are performed outside of or in addition to the Products. These may include, without limitation, manual penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, security consulting, reporting, and other tailored cybersecurity solutions delivered by the Company’s personnel or subcontractors. Services are provided outside the Platform and do not include access to or use of the Platform.
"Software" means all the Company’s computer programs marketed in any form and through any medium via the Platform.
"Subscription" means the recurring paid access granting the Customer specific usage rights to the Products and the Platform.
"Subscription Payment Interval" means the agreed intervals at which the payments of Subscriptions are due.
"Problem" means a user-defined issue seeking resolution due to and limited to failure of the Products to conform substantially to the specifications provided in these T&C.
“Website” means the content accessible via the domain name pentest-tools.com.
“Platform” means the app.pentest-tools.com platform where the Products are made available.
"Resolution" means an explanation of probable reasons for the problematic performance of the Products and/or of the Platform together with a recommended solution.
“User” means any visitor of the Platform or the Website. For clarity purposes, any reference to Users will include Customers, unless expressly specified herein.
"User Content" means any data, content, or materials uploaded, submitted, or otherwise transmitted by the User through the Platform.
Description of the products
1. The Platform provides Users with the possibility to access a suite of cybersecurity and penetration testing tools designed to assist in the identification, assessment, and mitigation of security vulnerabilities in digital systems, under the relevant Subscription and with the observance of these T&C.
2. If any User wishes to access any of the Products available on the Platform, it must place an order for the respective Products. The User must pay the relevant fees upon placing the order OR within five (5) days as of receipt of the Company’s declaration of acceptance sent via e-mail. The Products will be made available to Customers immediately upon the completion of relevant payments, through both a web-based interface and an API.
3. The Products are tools that may perform automated vulnerability scanning, network and application security testing, threat analysis, reporting functionalities, and any related features or functionalities that may be introduced or updated from time to time in the Platform. The Company may, at its sole discretion, modify, enhance, or discontinue any part of the Products without prior notice. Scans, verification and authentications performed by the Products may also be modified, removed or updated by the Company at any time without notice.
4. Access to and use of the Products is intended solely for lawful cybersecurity testing purposes, in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, and subject to these Terms and Conditions. Users are responsible for ensuring they have the necessary authorization to conduct any security testing activities using the Platform. The Company reserves the right to request, at any time, proof of such authorization from the Customer, and may suspend or terminate access to the Platform if satisfactory proof is not provided.
5. The Company shall be entitled to ask you to prove you are authorised to purchase the ordered Subscription or the Services, if the applicable laws stipulate a special form of registration and/or authorisation for the purchase of this type of products. In this case, the Company shall only be obliged to deliver access to the Platform only after you have provided the appropriate evidence.
Access to the products
1. The Company is bound to use commercially reasonable efforts to make the Products available on the Platform.
2. The Company is entitled to make any amendments necessary to make available the Products without informing the Customer thereof, to the extent that such amendments do not lead to any material changes in the Products made available to the Customer under an acquired Subscription or on a free trial basis.
3. The Company will make all reasonable efforts to meet all deadlines as they may be set from time to time in these T&C, on the Platform or any of the agreements concluded between the Parties.
4. The Company shall grant access to the Products solely after the Customer or any person appointed by the Customer has provided all required data and information through the Platform and paid all the fees required for the ordered Subscription.
5. Customers are responsible for ensuring that their use of the Products is lawful and that they have obtained all necessary authorizations and consents for any cybersecurity testing activities performed through the Platform. The Company does not warrant that the Products will be uninterrupted, error-free, or capable of identifying all vulnerabilities or threats. The Products are provided on an "as is" and "as available" basis, and the Company disclaims all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use or inability to use the Products, except as expressly provided in these T&C.
6. The Company may use information compiled and/or prepared by or from third parties in the Products. The Company undertakes to make its best efforts to obtain such information from reliable sources where possible, but the Customer agrees that such information used by Company shall be provided “as is” and the Company bears no liability for its reliability, completeness or accuracy.
7. The Company may, in certain cases, allow the Customer to connect to or otherwise interact with one or more third-party service providers for purposes permitted by the Platform. Because the Company does not control such third-party service providers, access to any such third parties through the Platform may be implemented, suspended or terminated by the Company from time to time in its sole discretion, including as may be necessary for security or maintenance purposes or as required by the applicable law. The Customer acknowledges and agrees that such third parties are not agents of the Company, that the Company is not responsible for their services, compliance, accuracy, actions or omissions or for their maintenance or treatment of User Content, that the Company will not be liable for and specifically disclaim liability for any damage or loss caused thereby and that access to such third party via the Platform does not imply any endorsement by the Company.
8. The Platform may contain links to websites controlled by third parties other than the Company. Access to any other website linked to the Platform is at your own risk. The Company is not responsible for and does not endorse or accept any responsibility for the contents or use of these third-party websites.
9. The Company offers a 10-day money-back guarantee exclusively for new Customers during the first 10 days following their initial subscription payment for the Products, which begins on and includes the date of their initial subscription payment for the Products. This refund period applies only to the first month of subscription. If the Customer renews their subscription for a subsequent month, no 10-day refund period will be provided for the renewal.
10. This refund policy explicitly excludes payments made for annual subscriptions, whether these are recurring annual subscriptions or one-time annual purchases; such payments are non-refundable.
11. To request a refund, please contact our support team through the Platform within the specified 10-day period. If you continue to use the Platform beyond this 10-day window, or if you renew your subscription, you acknowledge and agree that no further refunds will be granted for any reason.
Ineligible use
1. To the extent permitted by applicable law, you are not eligible to access, register for, or use the Platform if:
a) You or any of your employees, agents, or representatives have been convicted of any computer-related or internet-related crimes, including, but not limited to, offenses involving unauthorized access, fraud, or misuse of computer systems or data;
b) You are more than thirty (30) days overdue on any payments or amounts owed to the Company;
c) You are located in, a resident of, or otherwise subject to the jurisdiction of any country, territory, or region where use of the Products is prohibited by law, regulation, or applicable sanctions;
d) You did not provide the Company proof of authorisation to use the Products on the targeted sites, promptly upon request;
e) You have previously been denied access to or had your right to use the Products revoked or terminated by the Company for any reason, and the situation that led to or justified the refusal has not been remedied.
2. The Company reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to refuse, suspend, or terminate access to the Products and the Platform to any individual or entity at any time, if the Company determines that such action is necessary to protect its interests, ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, or safeguard the security and integrity of the Company or the Platform.
Pricing and invoicing
1. Access to the Products is provided on a subscription basis, with all applicable fees and billing options (such as monthly or annual plans) clearly displayed on the Platform or on the Website, prior to purchase. All payments must be made directly through the Platform or the Website, using the available payment methods. Subscription fees are payable in advance for each billing period. Prices displayed are exclusive of VAT or other applicable sales taxes, which will be calculated and added to the final amount during the checkout process based on your billing information.
2. All payments are securely processed by our third-party payment processor, FastSpring platform. By initiating a purchase, you agree to be bound by FastSpring's terms of service and privacy policy, as provided to you in the payment interface. All available payment methods will be presented at checkout.
3. Your recurring Subscription will automatically renew at the end of each billing period at the then-current rates, unless you cancel your subscription before the renewal date. You may cancel your recurring Subscription at any time through the Platform’s account management interface. Upon cancellation, your access to the Platform will continue until the end of the current billing period, after which your subscription will not renew. No further charges will be incurred following cancellation.
4. Customers will be granted initial access to the Products only upon confirmation of payment for the specific Subscription acquired, from our payment processor FastSpring. Access will not be enabled until the Company has received and verified the corresponding payment.
5. In the event of a failed or declined payment, we reserve the right to suspend or terminate your access to the Platform until any outstanding amounts are paid in full, without prejudicing article 4.1 letter b) herein.
6. If you choose to upgrade your Subscription or purchase additional features, any resulting fee adjustments will be prorated and charged immediately. Downgrades to Subscription tiers will take effect at the start of the next billing cycle, and no refunds or credits will be issued for unused Products within the current subscription period.
7. The Company is entitled to increase the Subscription prices. The Company has the right to require additional fees for usage of the newly developed functionalities. The new increased price shall apply for current Customers from the next billing period.
8. If any rights have been granted, assigned or transferred based on the T&C, their grant, assignment or transfer is always subject to the condition precedent that all amounts due to the Company have been paid in full, to the sole satisfaction of the Company.
9. The Customer hereby agrees to electronic invoicing in accordance with applicable law. Any complaints about invoices must be made by the Customer immediately (i.e. without culpable delay) in writing, in the customer support dedicated interface. Invoices are generated by our payment processor, FastSpring, on behalf of the Company. All the issued invoices shall be transmitted to the Customer via e-mail and made available in the account area of the Platform, within a maximum of three (3) days from the time of payment.
10. The Customer shall pay all amounts due to the Company under these T&C in full, without any deduction, set-off, counterclaim, or withholding of any kind, except as may be required by law. Under no circumstances shall the Customer have the right to withhold, offset, or deduct any amounts from payments due to the Company, whether based on alleged claims, disputes, or for any other reason.
11. Except as otherwise expressly provided in these T&C, all fees and charges paid by the Customer are non-refundable. The Company is under no obligation to provide, and the Customer shall not be entitled to, any reimbursement, credit, or refund for any amounts paid for any reason, including for partially used subscription periods, service dissatisfaction beyond a stated guarantee period, or the Customer's non-use of the platform.
Indemnifications and limitation of liability
1. You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Company, its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, and agents from and against any and all claims, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, and expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, arising out of or relating to:
a) your use or misuse of the Products or the Platform;
b) your violation of the T&C or any other applicable document between the parties;
c) your breach of any applicable law or regulation;
d) any content or data you submit, transmit, or process through the Platform; or
e) any unauthorized testing or activity conducted using the Products, including without limitation any claim by a third party alleging unauthorized access or damage to their systems or data.
2. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the Company’s total aggregate liability to you for any and all claims, losses, or damages arising out of or in connection with your use of the Products, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), statutory duty, or otherwise, shall not exceed the total fees paid by you to the Company for the Products during the twelve (12) months preceding the event giving rise to the claim.
3. In no event shall the Company be liable for any indirect, incidental or consequential damages, including but not limited to loss of profits, loss of revenue, loss of data, business interruption or loss of business opportunity, even if the Company has been advised of the possibility of such damages or such damages were reasonably foreseeable.
4. The Company shall not be liable for any failure or delay in performance resulting from causes beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, war, terrorism, labour disputes, supply shortages, or failures of third-party service providers.
5. Nothing in these T&C shall limit or exclude the Company’s liability for death or personal injury caused by its negligence, fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation, or any other liability that cannot be limited or excluded under applicable law.
Intellectual property
1. All content, software, tools, features, data, designs, text, graphics, logos, images, audio, video, and other materials provided on or through the Platform (collectively, "Platform Content") are the exclusive property of the Company or its licensors and are protected by applicable intellectual property rights, including but not limited to copyright, trademark, trade secret, and patent laws, whether registered or unregistered.
2. Any User Content remains the property of the respective User. By submitting User Content, the User grants the Company a non-exclusive, irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, process, store, display, and transmit such User Content solely as necessary to provide and improve the Products and the Platform.
3. Subject to the Customer’s compliance with these T&C, the Company grants the Customer a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable, revocable license to access and use the Products, including the Platform Content, solely for lawful internal cybersecurity testing and evaluation purposes, and strictly in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Customer may not use, copy, modify, distribute, sell, lease, sublicense, reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble, or create derivative works from the Platform or any Platform Content.
4. Notwithstanding Article 7.4, in certain cases, the Customer may be permitted to modify reports generated through the Platform solely for the purpose of customizing badges, logos, and such references to names, e-mail addresses, or similar identifying information. All reports generated through the Platform shall remain property the of the Company. Under no circumstances may the Customer alter, modify, or misrepresent the substantive results, findings, or technical content of the reports. The Customer shall be entitled to use the reports for authorised purposes within the limits of these T&C and the Acceptable Use Policy. Any modification beyond those expressly permitted herein is strictly prohibited.
5. Unless the User becomes a Customer under the conditions provided hereunder, nothing in these T&C shall be construed to confer any license to the User. Any unauthorized use of any Platform Content may violate intellectual property laws, the laws of privacy and publicity, communications regulations and statutes, or other applicable laws.
6. The User agrees that any suggestions, improvements, comments, feedback, or other input provided by the User to the Company regarding the Products, the Platform or the Platform Content ("Feedback") should be deemed entirely voluntary. The User hereby grants to the Company a perpetual, irrevocable, worldwide, exclusive license to use, reproduce, modify, distribute, and otherwise exploit such Feedback for any purpose without any obligation or payment to the User.
7. Nothing in these T&C shall be construed as transferring any ownership rights in the Products, the Platform or in the Platform Content to the User. All rights not expressly granted to the User under these T&C are reserved by the Company.
Confidentiality and permitted disclosures
1. Confidential information means and refers to any document and information relating to parties’ business (as well as their subsidiaries or other legal entities controlled by them) including, but not limited to (i) information regarding the parties’ business, operations, financial condition, vendors, sales representatives and other employees, (ii) projections, budgets and business plans regarding the parties; (iii) information regarding the parties’ planned or pending acquisitions, divestitures or other business combinations, (iv) the parties’ trade secrets and proprietary information and (v) technical information, discoveries, improvements, techniques, processes, business methods, equipment, algorithms, software programs, software source documents and formulae, and databases, in each case regarding the parties’ current, future or proposed commercial activities, strategies, products or services (the "Confidential Information").
2. Confidential Information shall not include information which (i) is or becomes part of the public domain other than as a result of disclosure by either of the parties, (ii) becomes available to a party on a non-confidential basis from a source other than the disclosing party, provided that this disclosing source is not bound – with respect to the information or document at issue – by a confidentiality agreement concluded with the receiving party, (iii) can be proven by the receiving party (pursuant to written evidence) to have been in the possession of such party prior to disclosure of the same by the disclosing party or (iv) is disclosed with the disclosing party’s prior written consent.
3. The parties agree that they will not in any manner, directly or indirectly, use or otherwise employ all or any portion of the Confidential Information except in furtherance of the Products to be provided under these T&C and specifically, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, that they shall not use or otherwise employ all or any portion of the Confidential Information for any purpose which would be independent of the Products.
4. Except as required by law or court order, the parties are obliged to keep the Confidential Information strictly confidential. This confidentiality obligation will survive the termination or expiry of these T&C’s applicability for a period of three (3) years. In the case of trade secrets, they shall remain confidential for as long as they qualify as trade secrets under the applicable law.
5. The Customer specifically agrees that the Company may (i) publicly disclose that it performs Services or makes Products available to the Customer and (ii) use the Customer’s name and/or trademark in promotional materials, including press releases to identify the Customer as a beneficiary of the Products.
Custom products. Services.
1. The Products provided under these T&C are limited to those expressly made available through the standard packages available on the Platform. The Company does not provide any custom, bespoke, or tailored services under these T&C.
2. Nevertheless, Users may request Services by submitting a request through the Platform or the Website. Services refer to any custom cybersecurity and testing services performed by the Company outside of or in addition to the Products, as defined in these T&C.
3. Upon receipt of a Services request, the Company may contact the User via e-mail to obtain all additional information necessary to clarify the scope, objectives, or requirements of the requested Services. The User agrees to provide timely and accurate responses to such inquiries to facilitate the preparation of an appropriate offer.
4. Once sufficient information has been provided, the Company will issue a written offer to the User, specifying the scope of work, deliverables, pricing, timeline, and any other relevant details pertaining to the Services. Each offer for Services will include or reference separate contractual agreement that are specific to those Services (“Services Terms”).
5. The provision of Services is subject to the User’s acceptance of the Company’s written offer and the applicable Services Terms. No obligation to perform Services shall arise until such acceptance has been received by the Company in writing or in another form agreed by the Parties.
6. In the event of any conflict between these T&C and the Services Terms referenced in the offer, the Services Terms shall prevail with respect to the provision of the relevant Services.
7. For inquiries regarding Services, please contact our sales team at sales@pentest-tools.com or partnerships@pentest-tools.com.
Obligations of the users
1. The User understands, acknowledges, and agrees that it shall use the Platform solely in connection with its scope of business and under the terms and conditions specified herein.
2. The Customer must use the Products in accordance with these T&C, all applicable laws and regulations, and any additional policies, guidelines, or instructions provided by the Company. The Customer is solely responsible for obtaining all necessary authorizations, consents, and permissions for any cybersecurity testing or activities performed using the Platform and the Products.
3. The Customer shall provide complete, accurate, and up-to-date information as required for account registration, service access, and during the course of using the Products. The Customer must promptly update any information that becomes inaccurate or outdated.
4. The Customer shall not assign, transfer, or otherwise convey any rights under the T&C to any third party, without the prior written consent of the Company.
5. Any subsequent alteration, modification, or change in the Customer’s use of the Products must be reviewed and explicitly authorized by the Company prior to any such alteration, modification or change in use.
6. The Customer undertakes to provide access to the Platform only to its employees and affiliates who are trained to use the Platform and who have priorly read and agreed to these T&C.
7. Customer’s failure to voluntary use the Products at any time does not entitle the Customer to be exempted from the obligation to pay the price of the Subscription or to be reimbursed.
8. The Customer shall: (i) ensure that its network and systems comply with the relevant specifications provided by the Company (ii) be solely responsible for procuring and maintaining its network connections and telecommunications links from its systems to the Company’s data centres, and (iii) take responsibility for all problems, conditions, delays, delivery failures and all other loss or damage arising from or relating to the Customer's network connections or telecommunications links or caused by the internet connection.
9. The Customer specifically agrees to (i) use reasonable security precautions, in line with latest security practice, in connection with the use of the Platform; to (ii) cooperate with Company’s reasonable investigation of service outages, security problems, and any suspected breach of the T&C; and (iii) immediately notify the Company of any unauthorized use of the Customer’s account(s) or any other breach of security.
10. The Customer is responsible for maintaining the confidentiality and security of all account credentials, passwords, API keys, and other access details associated with the Platform, which will only be disclosed by the Customer on a need-to-know basis. The Customer is liable and responsible for all activities conducted through their account, whether authorized or unauthorized, except where such activities result from breaches beyond the Customer’s reasonable control.
11. In addition to all the obligations set forth herein, the Customer shall strictly respect the condition of usage of the Products and the Platform, in accordance with the Acceptable Use Policy.
12. The Customer may not offer to or otherwise employ any of the Company’s employees for the entire duration of the Subscription and two (2) years following the termination of the Subscription. Should the Customer breach this obligation, the Customer is bound to pay fifty thousand Euros (EUR 50,000) for each such breach.
13. You acknowledge and agree that we may engage third-party service providers and subcontractors to support the provision of the Products and the Platform. The use of such third parties is essential for delivering a modern, secure, and reliable service.
Obligations of the company
1. The Company warrants its commercially reasonable efforts to make the Products available continually, excluding downtime due to maintenance and Software updates.
2. The Company shall perform maintenance on the Software on a regularly scheduled basis and may also perform unscheduled emergency maintenance if needed to address new security threats or other non-routine events, as provided in article 12 herein.
3. The Company shall always attempt to perform maintenance at a time convenient to the Customer, but the Company does not warrant the Customer in this respect. For the avoidance of any doubt, the Company does not warrant that Products shall be uninterrupted, error-free, or completely secure.
4. The Company undertakes to provide the Customer with access to the Company’s technical support team via e-mail and customer support portal, Monday through Friday any time between 8.00 – 18.00 CET or 9.00 – 12.00 ET for questions about the Products or for submission of any Problem.
5. For the avoidance of any doubt, the Company does not appoint a dedicated person to provide customer support services for or in connection with the Products.
6. The Company, in its sole discretion, may suspend the access to the Products in case:
(i) the Company reasonably believes that the Products are being used in breach of the T&C or the applicable law;
(ii) the Customer does not cooperate with Company’s reasonable investigation of any suspected violation of the T&C;
(iii)there is an external attack on the Platform or aimed at the Platform or the Platform is being accessed or manipulated by a third party without the Customer's consent;
(iv) of a specific request from a public authority or government body;
(v) of non-payment or overdue payment of any applicable fees;
(vi) of a period of at least 12 months of inactivity;
(vii) any other events occur and the Company reasonably believes that the suspension of Products is necessary to protect the Platform or its business, the performance of the Products, the system’s infrastructure or third parties’ rights.
Should any of the above events occur, the Company shall notify in writing the Customer in respect to the suspension of the access and the reason.
7. The Company is not responsible for any unauthorized access to the Platform or the unauthorized use of the Products unless the unauthorized access or use is a result of the Company’s failure to meet its obligations as provided for in these T&C.
8. The Company will implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to safeguard the security, confidentiality, and integrity of Customer Data processed through the Platform, in accordance with the Company’s Privacy Policy and applicable data protection laws.
Support and maintenance
1. The Company shall provide bug fixes and functional corrections and modifications, on a regular basis, to ensure the functionality of the Products. The Company is not obligated to develop or provide access to new functionalities of the Platform or Products.
2. The Company shall provide support in connection with the Products only for properly reported Problems. To this end the Customer must provide the Company with the following (in the following order):
(i) a description of the functionality desired to be achieved;
(ii) a description of the incorrect behaviour of the Platform or any of the Products;
(iii) a step-by-step process reproducing a singular undesired event;
(iv) any and all exact error messages occurred;
(v) any necessary contact information.
3. In case of any Problems related to the Products, the Customer undertakes to duly notify the Company in accordance with the provisions above. The Company shall use its best efforts to provide the Customer with a Resolution in accordance with the terms provided in these T&C.
4. The Company shall provide support in connection with the Products according to the following prioritization of Problems and escalation process. The Company shall commence to measure the time when the Customer first reports the Problem as described below:
Priority 1: Critical Impact
Applicable Plans: Pentest Suite, Enterprise
Initial Response Time: 1 business hour
Definition: A problem that critically impacts the Customer’s ability to use the Platform for its core security purposes.
Examples: Platform is fully unavailable; no scans can be initiated/completed; results or workspaces are inaccessible; system-wide failures.
Priority 2: Degraded Functionality
Applicable Plans: WebNetSec, NetSec
Initial Response Time: 2 business hours
Definition: A problem that degrades functionality but does not prevent the Customer from performing core security activities.
Examples: Certain scan types are unavailable; delays or intermittent errors with workarounds; issues affecting a subset of users; reporting/export issues.
Priority 3: Minor Impact
Applicable Plans: NetSec, WebNetSec, Free Plan, or Basic Usage
Initial Response Time: 4 business hours
Definition: A minor problem that has negligible impact on the Customer’s ability to use the Platform.
Examples: General questions; UI/UX issues; configuration assistance; feature requests; cosmetic defects.
Unless otherwise agreed in writing, “business hours/days” mean 10:00 am – 12:00 am EET | 3:00 am - 5 pm ET | 12:00 am - 2 pm PT, Monday–Friday, excluding public holidays in Romania.
5. The Company shall make available to the Customer updates regarding the Resolution of the Problem via e-mail or via the Platform. The Company shall send regular updates to the Customer until the Problem has reached a Resolution. See below detailed response times:
Priority 1 Escalation Path
At 8 Hours: Escalate to Technical Manager
At 1 Business Day: Escalate to Operations Manager
At 3 Business Days: Escalate to General Manager
Priority 2 Escalation Path
At 3 Business Days: Escalate to Technical Manager
At 7 Business Days: Escalate to Operations Manager
Priority 3 Escalation Path
At 7 Business Days: Escalate to Technical Manager
Unless otherwise agreed in writing, “business hours/days” mean 10:00 am – 12:00 am EET | 3:00 am - 5 pm ET | 12:00 am - 2 pm PT, Monday–Friday, excluding public holidays in Romania.
Customer's data
1. Customer’s Data shall be known and treated by the Company as Confidential Information.
2. The Company is provided a limited license to use the Customer’s Data for the sole and exclusive purpose of providing the Products, including a license to collect, process, store, generate, and display Customer’s Data only to the extent necessary in the provision of the Products. The Company shall:
(i) keep and maintain Customer’s Data in strict confidence, using such degree of care as is appropriate and consistent with its obligations as further described in these T&C and applicable law to avoid unauthorized access, use, disclosure, or loss;
(ii) use and disclose Customer’s Data solely and exclusively for the purpose of providing the Products, such use and disclosure being in accordance with these T&C, and applicable law; and
(iii) not use, sell, rent, transfer, distribute, or otherwise disclose or make available Customer’s Data for Company’s own purposes or for the benefit of anyone other than Customer without Customer’s prior written consent, excepting as otherwise stated in these T&C.
3. The Customer acknowledges and agrees that the Customer’s Data may be transferred or stored outside the EEA or the country where the Customer is located in order for the Products to be made available and in compliance with the Company’s other obligations under these T&C.
Starting August 4, 2026, new customers can choose to host their data in the United States or Europe.
Term and termination
1. These T&C shall remain in effect from the date you first access the Platform and continue until terminated in accordance with this section.
2. You may terminate your account and cease use of the Products at any time by submitting a request for account termination to the Company’s support team. The request shall be handled within 5 working days. Unless otherwise required by law or expressly stated herein or in a separate agreement, no refunds will be issued for any prepaid fees upon such termination.
3. The Company may terminate your access to the Platform and Products, in whole or in part, at any time and for any reason, upon written notice, including but not limited to the reasons for suspending the access to the Products listed under article 11.6.
4. Where possible, the Company will provide you with prior notice of termination and an opportunity to remedy any breach, except where immediate action is deemed necessary to protect the Platform, the Company, or other users.
5. Upon termination of your access to the Platform and/or the Products for any reason:
a) all rights and licenses granted to you under these T&C will immediately cease;
b) your access to the Platform will be discontinued;
c) any outstanding fees or charges incurred prior to the effective date of termination become immediately due and payable;
d) the Company may, but is not obligated to, provide you with a limited period (not exceeding thirty (30) days) to access, export, or retrieve your data, after which all data may be permanently deleted, except as otherwise required by law.
6. Any provisions of the T&C that by their nature should survive termination, including but not limited to those relating to intellectual property, confidentiality, indemnification, limitation of liability, and payment obligations, shall survive the termination of your access to the Platform and/or the Products.
Force majeure
1. A party whose activity in performing the obligations hereunder is impeded due to a force majeure event (as it is defined in the Romanian Civil Code) may suspend the performance of its obligations during the period of time while the force majeure lasts and shall notify accordingly the other party, as soon as practicable, in writing. A force majeure event shall not relieve the parties from the obligation to use their best efforts to mitigate the damages caused by the failure to perform or default performance due to the force majeure event.
2. In case of force majeure event lasting for more than 60 days, parties may terminate the agreement, by written notice submitted to the other party, without any formality or court intervention and without any further payment of damages. For the avoidance of doubt, any outstanding debts shall be promptly paid by the parties.
Governing law and jurisdiction
1. These T&C, as well as any use of the Platform and/or Products, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Romania.
2. In the event of any dispute arising out of or in connection with these T&C, the parties shall attempt, in good faith, to resolve the dispute amicably. If an amicable settlement cannot be reached within fifteen (15) calendar days from the date one party notifies the other of the dispute, the dispute shall be submitted to the competent courts, as per article 16.3 below.
3. By accepting these T&C, you agree that any matters relating to the validity, interpretation, performance, or termination of these T&C, or any dispute arising out of or in connection with them, including non-contractual obligations, shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent courts of Bucharest, Romania.
No waiver
1. No single or partial exercise of any right or remedy under these T&C shall constitute a waiver of that or any other right or remedy. A waiver of any breach of any provision shall not be deemed a waiver of any subsequent breach.
Miscellaneous
1. The Customer may not assign or transfer any of its rights or obligations under these T&C without the prior written consent of the Company, such consent not to be unreasonably withheld or delayed. This restriction shall not apply to assignments or transfers to legal successors in the event of a merger, acquisition, or sale of substantially all assets.
2. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision or part of a provision of these T&C shall not affect the validity or enforceability of the remaining provisions. The parties agree to replace any invalid or unenforceable provision with a valid and enforceable provision that most closely reflects the original intent and economic effect.
3. The United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG) shall not apply.
Last update of T&C on: August 2025