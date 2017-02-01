Yes - and it is trusted by thousands of security teams around the world to help protect their most critical systems.

Pentest-Tools.com is used by over 2,000 teams in 119+ countries, including consultants, MSPs, and internal security teams in large companies. Our product is GDPR-compliant and regularly tested against modern risks.

We’re built by a team of professional penetration testers and security engineers who apply their real-world expertise to continuously update detection logic, exploit capabilities, and scan safeguards.

Our tools have been benchmarked and recognized for their accuracy, including first-place rankings in network vulnerability detection and web app vulnerability scanning. In 2024 alone, customers ran over 6.3 million scans, including 1.2 million via API and more than 611,000 automated sequences with Pentest Robots.

We don’t just earn recognition within the cybersecurity industry. Pentest-Tools.com was ranked among the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in EMEA by Deloitte, based on objective financial performance. This reflects not just our technical credibility, but our consistent business growth and alignment with long-term customer value.

Pentest-Tools.com is privately held, financially healthy, and continuously growing. We’re backed by a passionate, expert-led team that puts product development, security research, and customer success at the core of everything we do.