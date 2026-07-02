SQL Injection Scanner
Automate accurate vulnerability testing with an evidence-based online SQL Injection Scanner.
Crawl targets, test parameters, and validate vulnerabilities without the noise of raw open-source SQL injection tools. Try it for free to get a taste of accurate SQLi detection.
Try the full scanner free for 7 days
Deep scans, authenticated scans, professional reports.
Business email + card required · Cancel before day 8, pay nothing.
- Scan type
Light scan
Automate accurate vulnerability testing with an evidence-based online SQL Injection Scanner.
Crawl targets, test parameters, and validate vulnerabilities without the noise of raw open-source SQL injection tools. Try it for free to get a taste of accurate SQLi detection.
Try the full scanner free for 7 days
Deep scans, authenticated scans, professional reports.
Business email + card required · Cancel before day 8, pay nothing.
Proprietary SQL injection scanning engine
An SQL injection scanner is an automated tool that discovers and validates SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications by testing input parameters against specialized payloads.
Our proprietary SQL injection scanner engine crawls your web app, identifies vulnerable parameters, and tests them with real payloads, reducing false positives and delivering audit-ready reports in minutes.
How the SQL injection scanner works
Map your attack surface
Provide your target URL and let the online SQL injection scanner map exposed services and input fields. The tool identifies parameters that accept user input and prepares them for payload delivery. You can test light scans for free right away, and go in-depth with deep scans when needed.
Execute targeted payloads
The engine acts as an SQL injection tester, delivering specific payloads into the discovered parameters. It evaluates the application’s response to identify error-based, blind, or time-based flaws when you test for SQL injection.
Generate actionable reports
Review the findings in an easy-to-read format. Every finding includes the exact parameter, the payload used, and the database response, so you can reproduce and fix the vulnerability fast.
Validate SQLi vulnerabilities with high accuracy
Automate discovery and testing
The SQL injection vulnerability scanner crawls your target application and tests parameters automatically. Quickly secure reliable results without manual setup, then scale your assessments from a basic SQL injection test to a comprehensive SQL injection scan.
Reduce false positives
Our proprietary SQL vulnerability scanner engine reduces noise when you check for SQL injection flaws. By crawling your web application and testing parameters with real SQL payloads, the SQL scanner flags exploitable vulnerabilities rather than theoretical risks. We back our results with validated evidence - including the exact vulnerable parameter and the method used - so you don’t waste time chasing false alarms. See how we tune our payloads.
Speed up your penetration tests
The SQLi injection scanner detects security flaws in your web applications fast. We configured the tool with optimized payloads so you can start an SQL scan immediately and review validated results in minutes.
Run regular security self-assessments
Perform scheduled self-assessments when testing for SQL injection to detect and fix flaws before threat actors exploit them. Use our proprietary SQL injection scanner online to validate your web apps’ security posture, document evidence, and maintain compliance without complex manual setup.
Deliver evidence-backed website audits
Assess web applications for SQL injection vulnerabilities and show internal stakeholders and clients exactly where they are exposed. If you develop or maintain complex web apps, use the detailed reports as concrete proof of your risk exposure and remediation efforts.
Unify your offensive security workflow
Need a more comprehensive web app security test? Our Website Scanner already includes this SQLi scanner and expands visibility across your attack surface. Go from discovery to validation to reporting in the same place, and remove error-prone, disjointed scripts and tools.
Built for practitioners who need reliable proof
Security consultants
Automate SQL injection testing across engagements and deliver findings clients can act on immediately. Run targeted scans, validate vulnerabilities with proof-based exploits, and generate professional reports without the manual setup overhead. Adapt quickly to shifting scopes and keep engagements efficient from kick-off to final deliverable with a pricing plan built for flexible, high-value consulting work.Start now
Internal security teams
Identify vulnerabilities in your web applications quickly and consistently. Use our dedicated pricing plan for web app vulnerability testing to run ongoing SQL injection scans, track issues over time, and demonstrate risk reduction to stakeholders with clear evidence.Start now
Managed Security Providers (MSPs)
Scale your assessments and SQL injection tests across multiple client environments using our product’s full capabilities. Manage projects easily with dedicated workspaces, deliver branded reports and emails that clients trust, and protect your margins with usage-based pricing that scales as your client base grows.Start now
Sample a SQL injection scanner report
Get a clear view of parameter details and risk ratings from our SQL injection scanner. Review the exact payloads and HTTP responses, then follow concrete remediation advice to fix the issue. Try it for free to get a taste of accurate SQLi detection.
What customers are saying
We have been using the penetration testing suite of Pentest-Tools.com effectively for our high-profile website clients to much success.
The tools are easy to use, and the reporting is clear and detailed enough to help us understand potential issues for quick remediation and also to provide our clients with the confidence that their websites are secure.
Carsten Eckelmann
Director at 2pi Software
Speed up your assessments with clear evidence
We provide results you can trust. Run repeatable scans, organize your workflows with dedicated workspaces, and deliver branded, audit-ready reports that prove impact without the manual overhead.
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Try the light version for free
SQL Injection FAQs
What is an SQL injection scanner?
Our SQL injection scanner automates the process of finding and validating SQL injection vulnerabilities in your web applications. It serves as an accurate SQL injection testing website that tests input parameters against specialized payloads to uncover security flaws. Light scans are available for free, deep scans are available with any paid plan.
How does your scanner reduce false positives?
We use a proprietary scanning engine that evaluates application responses precisely. Instead of flagging every anomaly, the SQL injection online scanner provides validated evidence, reducing noise and prioritizing real risk.
Can I choose the depth of my SQLi scan?
Yes. You can run a quick, light scan for rapid feedback or a deep scan to thoroughly test complex environments and edge cases when you perform an SQL injection test online. Deep scans are available with any of our plans.
How to test SQL injection vulnerabilities on my targets?
If you want to know how to test SQL injection or how to check for SQL injection safely, our tool makes it straightforward. Simply enter your target URL, and our scanner acts as your website to test SQL injection, mapping parameters and executing payloads to validate exposure.
Do you provide evidence for the detected vulnerabilities?
Absolutely. Every finding includes the specific parameter tested, the exact payload injected, and the database response so you can reproduce the issue.
How does this tool compare to raw open-source tools like SQLMap?
While raw tools require manual setup and often generate noisy outputs, our scanner automates the workflow, reduces false positives, and generates clear, audit-ready reports directly in your browser.
What types of SQL injection does your scanner detect?
Our scanner detects four main categories: error-based (database error messages reveal structure), blind SQL injection (conditional responses confirm vulnerabilities), time-based blind SQL injection (delayed responses confirm flaw existence), and union-based SQL injection (attacker retrieves data from other tables). The tool automatically adapts payloads based on application responses to confirm each flaw type.
How accurate is this scanner compared to manual testing or SQLMap?
Our proprietary scanning engine reduces false positives by prioritizing confirmed, exploitable vulnerabilities over theoretical risks. Every finding is backed with the exact parameter tested, the payload used, and the database response, allowing your team to reproduce and verify results instantly. Compared to SQLMap, this tool requires zero configuration tuning and generates compliance-ready reports automatically. Compared to manual testing, it finds vulnerabilities 10x faster while maintaining 100% reproducibility.
Do I need authorization to test applications with this tool?
Yes. You must have explicit written permission from the application owner before running any security scan. This tool is designed for authorized testing only, on applications you own or have contractual authority to test. Unauthorized testing may violate laws like the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) and similar regulations in other jurisdictions. Always verify authorization before scanning.
Can I use this scanner for multiple client environments?
Yes. Consultants and MSSPs use our product to manage separate targets efficiently. You can organize your workflow and keep client data segregated.
Does the scanner provide remediation advice?
Yes. Every validated finding includes actionable remediation steps, helping you or your development team fix the vulnerability quickly.
Can I integrate the SQL injection scanner into my existing workflow?
Yes. You can integrate it into your CI/CD pipelines or custom workflows using our API.
Is this tool suitable for internal security teams?
Yes. Internal teams use it to maintain continuous visibility, run repeatable tests, and communicate risk to non-technical stakeholders using clear evidence. Try it for free to get a taste of accurate SQLi detection.
Which formats can I use to export scan results?
You can export your results as PDF, DOCX, CSV, or JSON, depending on what your reporting workflow requires.