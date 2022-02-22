Robotic Process Automation is the tech we built into Pentest-Tools.com so you can easily create, customize, and use pentest robots that replicate your repetitive actions and workflows.

Play "Automate penetration testing grunt work with Pentest Robots" video

Robotic Process Automation is not meant to replace humans. It’s meant to perform clearly defined tasks for them. RPA frees pentesters from tedious manual work that involves repetition and steps that are linked together (e.g. starting one scan after another).

We know you’re wondering and no, RPA is not AI. This type of automation is closer to Scratch. It has obvious limitations but this is actually what makes it a goldmine for security teams.