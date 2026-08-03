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Use cases

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for penetration testing

Leverage RPA to speed up your pentests by offloading80% of manual work to pentest robots

  • Specialized RPA built by pentesters

  • Fully controllable testing logic

  • Workflow continuity for chained scans

  • Drag & drop visual builder for pentest robots

  • Shared templates for consistency across engagements

  • Secure, fully managed RPA environment

Boost productivity & increase your accuracy with RPA-fueled pentesting

Offload tedious work to our pentest robots and make your entire workflow more efficient

Recon

  • Pre-built Domain Recon and Treasure Hunter pentest robots

  • Chain multiple info gathering tools

  • Automatically run follow-up scans for each web port discovered

  • Data aggregated in the Attack Surface

Vulnerability detection

  • Dedicated, editable pentest robots

  • Scan scheduling & scan completion alerts - no manual check-in required

  • Automated successive scans based on conditions that match your testing stages

  • No waiting times between scans

Vuln analysis & exploitation

  • Ready-to-use exploitation pentest robot (e.g. Auto HTTP Login Bruteforcer)

  • Rich customization options when building your own pentest robots

  • Visual editor with drag & drop option to chain tools and logic blocks that replicate your pentesting workflow

What is Robotic Process Automation (RPA)?

Robotic Process Automation is the tech we built into Pentest-Tools.com so you can easily create, customize, and use pentest robots that replicate your repetitive actions and workflows.

Automate penetration testing grunt work with Pentest Robots

Robotic Process Automation is not meant to replace humans. It’s meant to perform clearly defined tasks for them. RPA frees pentesters from tedious manual work that involves repetition and steps that are linked together (e.g. starting one scan after another).

We know you’re wondering and no, RPA is not AI. This type of automation is closer to Scratch. It has obvious limitations but this is actually what makes it a goldmine for security teams.

How does RPA for penetration testing work?

RPA makes it very easy to automatically run a sequence of actions you define in the form of pentest robots.

With these, you can reliably chain and automate tasks such as subdomain discovery, port scanning, fingerprinting, and a lot more.

Use the visual editor to combine tool blocks and logic blocks, tweaking settings for each scanner as you need.

Once deployed, pentest robots interact with target systems, scan them, capture data, and trigger responses based on the conditions you set. The resulting findings instantly populate the Attack Surface view and your pentest reports.

Compare pricing plans

And see what else you get with a Pentest-Tools.com subscription

How is RPA different from other automation tools in pentesting?

Penetration testing tools have come a long way and many boast automation capabilities. Some even want to replace humans – a cliché we fiercely oppose.

The problem is most automation solutions out there tend to be quite inflexible and noisy. Their lack of customization options gives pentesters the chills.

Controlled testing is what you need and we know that. With RPA, we deliver a much more targeted approach to pentest automation.

Pentest robots are replicable testing flows with clearly defined rules that you set. You control their behavior from start to finish which helps avoid the risk of accidental damage.

Get access to pentest robots

And get more out of Pentest-Tools.com

Why should I use RPA in my pentest engagements?

Whether you’re an independent pentester or part of a security team, pentest robots help you apply your knowledge and expertise at scale.

By automating time-intensive, lower-value tasks you make time for more impactful, strategic work that helps you over-deliver and impress.

Personal gains

  • Major time-savings

  • Productivity boost

  • More time for creative, rewarding work

  • Stronger focus on complex vulns

  • Alignment with your team

  • Less draining manual work

Business wins

  • Fast ROI

  • Works for senior and junior pentesters

  • Higher job satisfaction

  • Process consistency across teams

  • Scalability at every business stage

  • Compliance-ready audit trail

How do I start using RPA for penetration testing?

If you’re ready to automate as much as 80% of your pentesting tasks so you can focus your expertise on the 20% that makes all the difference, here’s how to get started.

  1. 1

    Choose a plan that includes access to our pentest robots.

  2. 2

    In your dashboard, go to Targets and choose Scan with Robot, selecting the pre-built robot that suits your needs.

  3. 3

    Sit back and watch it do your work for you, as Findings accumulate in your dashboard and your Attack Surface view starts to develop.

  4. 4

    Once you get familiar with them, you can build your own pentest robots under Automation/Robots.

Not sure if RPA for pentesting is for you?

Watch this walkthrough by our founder, Adrian Furtuna, from our launch at Black Hat Europe 2020:

Pentest Robots - Automate your pentesting flows and remove 80% of manual work

What are the limitations of RPA for penetration testing?

RPA is not the solution to all your problems. There’s a limit to how much RPA-based pentest robots can mimic human actions – and that’s a good thing.

This gives you control and keeps automated actions contained to the testing stages and tasks you choose.

Full transparency: for the moment, you can use a selection of tools from the platform to build pentest robots - Find Subdomains, URL Fuzzer, Website Recon, Website Scanner, Port Scanner, Password Auditor.

In future platform updates we’ll make other tools and scanners on Pentest-Tools.com available in the Robot Design Studio, so keep an eye on them.

FAQs

To build your first pentest robot, log into your Pentest-Tools.com account and go to the Robot Design Studio.

Combine tool blocks with logic blocks to design the visual penetration testing flow that fits your specific needs.

To scan with your pentest robot(s), go to Targets, select the one(s) you want to Scan with Robot, choose the pentest robot you want to use, and click on Start Scan. Yes, it’s that easy!

For more details, check out the dedicated article in our Support Center.

Changelog

Latest Pentest Robots updates

  • Data hosting

    New Pentest-Tools.com customers can choose to host their data in the United States or Europe at signup.

    Many teams need their data hosted in a specific region for compliance or internal policy reasons. Until now, every customer’s data was hosted in Europe by default. Existing customers stay hosted in Europe for now, we'll share more on hosting migration options in the upcoming weeks.

    Find out more

  • Detect wp2shell now! Check for CVE-2026-63030 & CVE-2026-60137 exposure or confirm patching.

    Yesterday, it got two CVEs. 

    Today, you have detection and exploitation - in one click.

    We’re talking about wp2shell, the Wordpress RCE chain that won’t let security and IT teams have a weekend. 

    Let’s help you get back to yours as fast as possible. 

    How to confirm exposed - or patched - Wordpress targets


    ◉ Run a single-CVE scan for CVE-2026-63030 with the Network Scanner (which also covers CVE-2026-60137 - the SQL injection flaw that chains to give attackers RCE)

    OR

    ◉ Use Sniper Auto-Exploiter with the single-CVE scan option for both detection and exploitation covering both CVEs. 

    AND

    ◉ Based on your scan results, either patch or confirm you're already on WP 6.8.6, 6.9.5, or 7.0.2. 

    Re-scan to confirm remediation and rule out residual exposure across your other assets.

    Remember: updating your main install doesn't cover every WP instance you own. The attack surface view in your account expands your visibility, so you don’t stop at the site you remember exists.

    Why wp2shell calls for an emergency CVE response

    wp2shell chains a REST API batch-route confusion (CVE-2026-63030) with a pre-auth SQL injection (CVE-2026-60137) to reach remote code execution

    It needs no login and no plugins, so a default WordPress install in the 6.9.0-6.9.4 or 7.0.0-7.0.1 range is enough to make it a target. 

    It’s not in the CISA KEV catalog yet, and CVE-keyed inventories were slow to flag it, so version checks alone can leave you guessing.

    That is why our research team operationalized detection within a day of the July 17 patch, as part of our emergency CVE response.

    Now teams like yours can ✔ confirm exposure, patch, and verify the fix held before mass-exploitation tooling catches up. 

    When someone inevitably asks you “does wp2shell impact our websites?”, you’ll already have the report.port. 


    Log in to scan

  • API: the /scans endpoint now returns why a scan didn’t start

    We added an info_text key to the /scans endpoint, so a scan that doesn’t start cleanly finally tells you why, straight from the API.

    This context was already visible inside the product but not exposed through the API. A customer asked for it, so now automated workflows can read the same explanation the UI shows, which makes failed scans easier to diagnose without opening the app.

    See the API reference

  • 80 new detections added to the Network Scanner

    The Network Scanner gained 80 new detections in June, prioritized by CVSS, EPSS, and CISA. The most notable this month:

    • Oracle PeopleSoft PSEMHUB, pre-auth Java deserialization RCE (CVE-2026-35273)

    • Palo Alto PAN-OS, authentication bypass (CVE-2026-0257)

    • Splunk Enterprise & Cloud, unrestricted file upload (CVE-2026-20253)

    • Joomla! JCE extension, unauthenticated RCE (CVE-2026-48907)

    • Ivanti Sentry, OS command injection (CVE-2026-10520)

    • LiteLLM, SQL injection (CVE-2026-42208) and command injection (CVE-2026-42271)

    • UniFi OS Server, command injection (CVE-2026-34910)

    • Check Point IKEv1 VPN, certificate authentication bypass (CVE-2026-50751)

    Why it matters

    Coverage that lands within days of disclosure is the difference between finding an exposure yourself and reading about it in an incident report. These are the issues attackers are already weighing, ranked so you can see what to prioritize first.

    How to use

    Run a scan to check your targets, then put the high-value ones on scheduled monitoring so new coverage applies automatically as it ships.

    Scan your targets

  • Jira integration: credentials are checked before saving

    Jira integrations now test your credentials before saving them, so a typo gets caught up front instead of the first time you try to push a finding.

    A wrong token or a mistyped host used to sit quietly until a push failed mid-workflow. Now the integration briefly validates what you entered and tells you immediately if it won’t work, which cuts out a common source of broken integrations and support tickets.

  • Pentest-Tools.com is available on Azure - Microsoft Marketplace

    You can now subscribe to Pentest-Tools.com directly through your Azure account. 

    All plans — NetSec, WebNetSec, and Pentest Suite — are available as transactable subscriptions, which means you can apply your existing Azure balance toward your subscription.

    Authentication uses Microsoft Entra ID (SSO), so setup takes a few minutes. 

    The VPN Agent for internal network scanning is deployed as an Azure VM in your environment.

    For teams spending 10+ hours a week re-triaging alerts, now you can get confirmed findings with attached proof of exposure, directly through your Azure budget.

    Get started now.

Read about all the changes in our changelog