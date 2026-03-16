Flagging a CVE doesn’t prove exposure. Teams need evidence that an attacker can actually reach and exploit an issue in your target environment.

Pentest-Tools.com automatically validates critical vulnerabilities and marks them as Confirmed. Sniper Auto Exploiter safely executes exploit logic and captures proof - such as screenshots, response data, or remote code execution output.This eliminates manual validation and gives your team undeniable evidence of real-world impact, turns uncertain alerts into verified security risks you can prioritize immediately.