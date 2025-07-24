We've teamed up with Pentest-Tools nearly 3 years back and offered their great Web Vulnerability Assessment tools in our threatmap.ro platform, offering free, one-click quick scans for our user base. We absolutely loved the experience, so far :) and appreciate the great collaboration with their team and how easy it is to work with them in demanding projects such as Threatmap.

Having access to a well documented API was key for the successful integration of Threatmap and Pentest-Tools and the girls and guys over there delivered a great API, were prompt in answering to our feedback and supporting our needs for some over-the-top custom integration requirements.

We're pushing forward with new iterations of Threatmap, new use-cases and as we expand our user-base, Pentest-Tools remains one of the core tools we're using to push forward innovation, awareness and technology.