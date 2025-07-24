Custom pricing that fits your team, clients, and workflows
Pentest-Tools.com adapts to the way you work with flexible pricing, volume discounts, and features that support your enterprise-level security needs and operations.
Why choose custom pricing?
Fully customizable
Adjust the number of assets (each defined as a network host, such as a hostname or IP address), users, and parallel scans. Combine tools and add-ons, customize a plan that works best for you, and scale usage to match team or client demands.
Tailored to your environment
Every security team is different. We shape the product around your workflows and integrate with your tool stack, so findings flow directly into your ticketing or alerting systems.
Scales with your operation
Managing multiple clients or handling several projects simultaneously? We build your custom plan around asset or user capacity, so you scale with clarity and stable costs, not billing surprises.
Custom-fit predictability
Our custom pricing plans are designed for long-term value. Get volume discounts based on usage and needs, with a clear focus on maximum efficiency.
Plans that match how you work
Do plenty more, faster. Whether you're running recurring scans, one-off tests, or deep-dive assessments, we'll shape your pricing plan to match the pace and complexity of your operations.
What's included in your custom plan
Scalable capabilities
- More assets
- More parallel scans
- More users
- Multi-tenant support for client management
Enterprise-level features
- REST API, Cloud integrations, ticketing, and Slack integrations
- Access to raw data and detailed exports
- Internal scanner add-on
Priority support
- Ongoing support to maximize value
- Regular feedback and optimization sessions
- Dedicated Customer Success Manager
- Fast, structured issue resolution
- Money-back guarantee
Strategic enablement
- Flexible licensing that supports enterprise-level growth
- Custom data retention and archiving policies
- Custom onboarding and training for faster value
- Contractual agreements for long-term stability
- Early access to beta features and innovation programs
Let's talk about what works for you
Tell us what you need. We'll help you test faster, prove risk clearly, and simplify reporting with a plan that fits.
Built for complexity. Fine-tuned for control
Full workflow coverage
from attack surface mapping to exploitation and reporting.
Highly accurate detection
for 21.000+ vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, exposures, and other security issues.
Built and battle-tested
by a team of 60+ experienced offensive security specialists from Europe.
Flexible for enterprise workflows
with support for large teams, complex infrastructure, and custom workflows.
See how Pentest-Tools.com helps customers prove what's real
Different by design
Works like a skilled teammate
Built by penetration testers for real-world scenarios and supporting enterprise-level strategy needs, offering highly intuitive capabilities like exploit validation, manual finding injection, pentest robots, and plenty more.
Validates real risk, not just findings
Backed by manually tested exploitation attempts and ML-powered noise reduction, so your team spends less time on false positives and more time fixing what matters.
Automates deep testing at scale
Pentest robots chain together multiple tools and mimic attacker logic with multi-step testing sequences that are reusable across complex internal and external environments.
Delivers audit-ready reports in minutes
Customize formats, inject manual findings, and apply risk ratings and branding to deliver clear, business-ready reports fast.
Fits your existing stack
Seamlessly integrates with ticketing systems, Slack, and CI/CD pipelines with no steep learning curve or major infrastructure changes.
Masters complex environments with ease
Handle segmented networks, unique asset groups, and internal environments with flexible scanning logic and reusable configurations.
Trusted by expert teams who demand flexibility
Over 2,000 security teams from 119 countries use Pentest-Tools.com to run over 6 million scans every year to detect, manage, and report vulnerabilities in their web apps and network infrastructures.
Don't take our word for it. Here's what our customers say about their experience of using the product.
Real pricing value, delivered.
Tool delivers efficient issue identification and report generation
Tool is easy to navigate and use. It helps identify issues quickly and generates reports. Able to rescan assets as they are upgraded/ patched with new versions to ensure no new vulnerabilities are introduced.
IT Infrastructure Manager
Source
Ready-made or custom-built. Your call.
Every team works differently. We offer straightforward pricing options with the flexibility to shape a plan around your structure, workflows, and priorities.
Tell us about your needs, and we'll match you with the right pricing.
Let's talk about the right plan for you
Our team will review your request and get in touch with tailored pricing that fits your workflow.
Custom pricing FAQs
Can I get a multi-year contract with fixed pricing?
Yes. We offer multi-year subscriptions with fixed pricing and the option to lock in discounts based on your projected usage.
Can I scale my usage up or down?
Yes. Your annual custom plan lets you scale up anytime and scale down at each annual renewal.
Do you offer volume discounts?
Yes. We provide volume-based discounts depending on your number of assets, plan duration, and feature usage. Contact our team to get a custom quote.
Can I deploy Pentest-Tools.com in my own infrastructure?
No, Pentest-Tools.com is a cloud-native platform. However, to scan internal networks, you can deploy our VPN Agent inside your infrastructure. This creates a secure tunnel for our cloud scanners to access and test your internal assets without a full on-premise installation
Will a migration to a custom plan break my existing workflows?
No. Your targets, scheduled scans, saved reports, integrations, and user roles will remain intact. Your workflows will not be disrupted during the plan transition.
Is there support for multi-user access and roles?
Yes. You can invite multiple users to a shared workspace and assign specific roles to manage permissions. Key roles include Admin, Tester and Read-only, helping you collaborate securely and efficiently across your team.
How do you define an asset?
An Asset is defined as the network host being scanned (e.g. hostname, IP address). The Asset is your main licensing limitation. Find out more useful information about Assets.
Can I use Pentest-Tools.com to scan internal assets behind a firewall?
Yes. With the VPN Agent you can scan internal systems from inside your infrastructure.
Can I export raw scan data or integrate with other tools?
Yes. You can export results in multiple formats (PDF, JSON, CSV, HTML, XSLX) and integrate with ticketing, alerting, and more tools via API or webhooks.
What are the additional payment options?
For custom plans, we accept payments via invoice, bank transfer, and by card.