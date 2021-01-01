Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo
Test if a web application is vulnerable to Cross-Site Scripting. This tool had previously used OWASP ZAP, but now it uses our own proprietary scanning engine.

Powered by the Pentest-Tools.com proprietary scan engine (previously powered by OWASP ZAP), this scanner helps you test if the target web application is affected by Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities.

XSS Scanner

Technical Details

About

Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) is one of the most well-known web application vulnerabilities. It even has a dedicated chapter in the OWASP Top 10 project and it is a highly chased after vulnerability in bug bounty programs.

The risk of a Cross-Site Scripting vulnerability can range from cookie stealing, temporary website defacement, injecting malicious scripts, or reading sensitive page content of a victim user.

The scanner works in two steps:

  1. Spider the target: In this first step, the tool tries to identify all the pages in the web application, including injectable parameters in forms, URLs, headers, etc.
  2. Test for XSS: For each page discovered in the previous step, the scanner will try to detect if the parameters are vulnerable to Cross-Site Scripting and report them on the results page.

The table below shows the differences between the Light scan and the Full scan:

Scanner capabilitiesLight scanFull scan
Spider max URLs20500
Spider max duration1 minute15 minutes
Active scan max duration2 minutes30 minutes

The XSS scanner generates HTTP requests which can be flagged as attacks on the server-side (although they are harmless). Do not use it if you don't have proper authorization from the target website owner.

Parameters

ParameterDescription
Target URLThis is the URL of the website that will be scanned. All URLs must start with http or https.
Light ScanThis scan is faster but less comprehensive than the full scan.
Full ScanThis is a complete Cross-Site Scripting assessment of the target web application.

How it works

The XSS Scanner had been using the OWASP ZAP scanning engine (which is one of the world’s most popular open-source security tools, actively maintained by hundreds of international developers). However, we improved upon it, and we're now using a proprietary internal scanning engine for the XSS Scanner, to your benefit.

The tool detects XSS vulnerabilities with a range of requests. First, the scanner injects a simple string in the tested parameter and checks if it is reflected on the response page. If the parameter is reflected, then the scanner will inject a piece of JavaScript code, including some special HTML characters (>, <, ", ') and it will try to see if they are returned in the response page without sanitization. If this is true, the page and parameter are declared vulnerable.

Get more information about Cross-Site Scripting and how to remediate this vulnerability on the dedicated OWASP XSS Page.