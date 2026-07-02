XSS Scanner

We recently started using Pentest-Tools.com for our vulnerability scanning. This tool combines multiple scanning capabilities into a single platform, allowing us to centralize our vulnerability management process. By consolidating various tools into one, it has become much easier to manage and monitor the overall picture of our vulnerability management efforts. Additionally, PenTest-Tools offers an integration feature with JIRA, which helps us address findings more efficiently. The configuration of the tool is simple and straightforward, and the support team is also very good at providing prompt feedback and solutions.