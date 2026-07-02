XSS Scanner
Test for XSS vulnerabilities with confirmed findings. Our proprietary XSS scanner injects real JavaScript payloads, verifies execution, and gives you proof on the spot. You can use it for free as a test to see it in action right away.
Try the full scanner free for 7 days
Deep scans, authenticated scans, professional reports.
Business email + card required · Cancel before day 8, pay nothing.
- Scan type
Light scan
Test for XSS vulnerabilities with confirmed findings. Our proprietary XSS scanner injects real JavaScript payloads, verifies execution, and gives you proof on the spot. You can use it for free as a test to see it in action right away.
Try the full scanner free for 7 days
Deep scans, authenticated scans, professional reports.
Business email + card required · Cancel before day 8, pay nothing.
Understanding XSS and automated validation
Cross-site scripting (XSS) is a vulnerability where attackers inject malicious scripts into web applications to execute unauthorized code in a user's browser.
Our XSS Scanner automatically identifies these flaws by injecting specialized payloads and confirming successful execution in real-time. This process provides validated findings with exact evidence, so you can prioritize remediation of confirmed risks without the noise of false positives.
How our XSS scanner works
Spider the target application
Enter your target URL and start your free scan as a test to map the application. The scanner first spiders the web application to identify all pages and injectable parameters in forms, URLs, and headers. You can test public assets or scan behind the login wall.
Inject and monitor for execution
The engine injects a simple string into the parameter to test XSS exposure. If reflected, the XSS tool injects JavaScript code with special HTML characters (>, <, ", '). It analyzes the HTTP response to check if the payload returns without proper sanitization.
Validate and report the evidence
If the page executes the payload, we declare the parameter vulnerable. We log the exact evidence and export the results of your XSS check into actionable reports. Read our accuracy white paper to see exactly how our proprietary engine validates risk.
What validated XSS findings include
Review findings, exact payloads, risk ratings, and remediation advice in a stakeholder-ready format.
Ready-to-use recommendations
Cross-site scripting has a dedicated chapter in the OWASP Top 10 for a reason. Our specialized scanner actively confirms execution during an XSS vulnerability test to help you prevent risks ranging from cookie stealing to temporary website defacement and malicious script injection.
Concrete evidence for every finding
We value proof over guesses. Every validated XSS vulnerability includes the exact HTTP request, the injected payload, and the response showing the lack of sanitization. This gives developers the exact replication steps they need.
Broad coverage, optimal settings
Evaluate your own application's security to detect weaknesses fast. The XSS testing tool is already configured with optimal settings for speed and accuracy. It perfectly complements our full Website Scanner for deeper web app assessments.
Find more vulnerabilities before auditors do.
What our customers are saying
Simple, highly centralized vulnerability management platform with multiple tools
We recently started using Pentest-Tools.com for our vulnerability scanning. This tool combines multiple scanning capabilities into a single platform, allowing us to centralize our vulnerability management process. By consolidating various tools into one, it has become much easier to manage and monitor the overall picture of our vulnerability management efforts. Additionally, PenTest-Tools offers an integration feature with JIRA, which helps us address findings more efficiently. The configuration of the tool is simple and straightforward, and the support team is also very good at providing prompt feedback and solutions.
Brenda W.
Senior Information Security Analyst
Source
Discover high-risk exposure and speed up remediation with validated XSS vulnerabilities.
You can use the scanner for free as a test right now, or upgrade when you're ready for deep scans and more capabilities.
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XSS scanner FAQs
What is Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)?
Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) is a highly sought-after vulnerability in the OWASP Top 10, where threat actors inject malicious scripts into trusted websites. It can lead to cookie stealing, temporary website defacement, or reading sensitive page content of a victim.
How does the XSS vulnerability scanner work?
You can start scanning for free right away. The tool works in two steps: first, it spiders the target to identify pages and injectable parameters in forms, URLs, and headers. Next, it tests for XSS by injecting strings and JavaScript payloads, checking if they are returned in the response page without sanitization.
Does it use the OWASP ZAP engine?
Our XSS Scanner previously used the OWASP ZAP engine. However, we have improved upon it and now use a proprietary internal scanning engine optimized for speed, accuracy, and reduced false positives.
Can this tool detect stored XSS?
Yes. Our XSS Scanner maps out the application and monitors subsequent page loads to detect if a payload injected earlier is stored in the database and reflected back to the user on a different page.
How do I reduce false positives when scanning for XSS?
Our proprietary engine prioritizes accuracy during XSS testing. By injecting real payloads containing specific HTML characters and waiting for verifiable execution in the HTTP response, it naturally filters out theoretical vulnerabilities and delivers validated findings.
Can I run authenticated XSS scans?
Yes. You can configure the XSS Scanner with credentials to validate exposure behind the login. This is crucial for evaluating your own application's security and finding vulnerabilities that real attackers could exploit post-login.
What evidence is included in the scan results?
For every validated finding, the report provides the vulnerable URL, the exact parameter injected, the specific payload used, and a snippet of the HTTP request and response proving the lack of sanitization.
How do I fix the XSS vulnerabilities found?
Remediation typically involves strict input validation and context-aware output encoding. You can search our Vulnerability & Exploit Database for specific frameworks and read the dedicated OWASP XSS page for detailed remediation advice tailored to your stack.
Is it safe to run this scanner on a production application?
The HTTP requests we generate are harmless and designed strictly to prove execution. However, because the scanner interacts with forms, it may generate database entries or trigger emails. We strongly recommend only testing an authorized staging environment.
Can I automate XSS scanning in my CI/CD pipeline?
Absolutely. You can trigger scans, monitor status, and export JSON results programmatically. Visit our pricing page to find a plan that supports full API access for continuous vulnerability scanning.