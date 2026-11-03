Penetration Testing Automation Tools

Know exactly what to target before launching a scan. Chain together attack surface mapping and reconnaissance tools to discover subdomains, open ports, technologies, and exposed services across APIs, web apps, and endpoints in minutes.



Automatically pull findings into a continuously updated attack surface view. Schedule Domain Recon Robot or Host Recon Robot to repeat your recon the same way every time. When a run surfaces new subdomains or hosts, confirm they’re yours, then run Host Scan Robot or App Scan Robot on the ones you want tested.



The result is current, automatic visibility that enables every assessment to target your actual environment - not just the assets you already know about.