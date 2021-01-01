Whois Lookup
Technical Details
'Whois' is the name of the protocol that is used to interrogate the servers operated by Regional Internet Registries, which hold information about every resource (IP address or domain name) registered on the Internet.
The information that you can obtain about a resource is:
- Name of the owner company
- Address of the owner company
- The IP range that a certain IP belongs to
- Contact phone number
- Contact email
- Administrator's name
- Name servers
Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Target
|The internet resource you need to look up and find information. This parameter can be an IP address or a domain name.
How it works
The tool asks the Internet registrars to find information about the owners of the IP address or domain.