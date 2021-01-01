Home Pentest-Tools.com Logo
Utilities

Whois Lookup

Find information about an Internet resource (domain name, IP address).

Sample Report
Use Cases
Technical Details

Reporting

Sample Report

Here is a Whois Lookup sample report that gives you a taste of how our tools save you time and reduce repetitive manual work.

  • This is just a simple Whois output

  • Includes information such as: owner company, contact email, address, administrator, etc.

Download sample report
Whois Lookup Report Sample

How to use the pentesting tool

Use Cases for Whois Lookup

This tool allows you to perform Whois lookups online and extract information about domain names and IP addresses.

    Better vulnerability discovery. Faster pentest reporting.

    Get instant access to custom vulnerability scanners and automation features that simplify the pentesting process and produce valuable results. The platform helps you cover all the stages of an engagement, from information gathering to website scanning, network scanning, exploitation and reporting.

    Create your account
    Pentest-Tools.com Whois Lookup Sample Report

    Whois Lookup

    Technical Details

    'Whois' is the name of the protocol that is used to interrogate the servers operated by Regional Internet Registries, which hold information about every resource (IP address or domain name) registered on the Internet.

    The information that you can obtain about a resource is:

    • Name of the owner company
    • Address of the owner company
    • The IP range that a certain IP belongs to
    • Contact phone number
    • Contact email
    • Administrator's name
    • Name servers

    Parameters

    ParameterDescription
    TargetThe internet resource you need to look up and find information. This parameter can be an IP address or a domain name.

    How it works

    The tool asks the Internet registrars to find information about the owners of the IP address or domain.