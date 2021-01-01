'Whois' is the name of the protocol that is used to interrogate the servers operated by Regional Internet Registries, which hold information about every resource (IP address or domain name) registered on the Internet.

The information that you can obtain about a resource is:

Name of the owner company

Address of the owner company

The IP range that a certain IP belongs to

Contact phone number

Contact email

Administrator's name

Name servers

Parameters

Parameter Description Target The internet resource you need to look up and find information. This parameter can be an IP address or a domain name.

How it works

The tool asks the Internet registrars to find information about the owners of the IP address or domain.