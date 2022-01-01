Can Pentest-Tools.com scale the way that Acunetix can?

Some of our competitors claim that Pentest-Tools.com simply can't scale with your business as they can. But do they stand up to scrutiny? Let’s look at the facts. Pentest-Tools.com offers all the features you expect and need to scale: Scan templates – Group multiple tools, create a template containing a single scan with a specific, reusable configuration, or use predefined templates for common vulnerabilities such as XSS or SQL Injections

Bulk scanning – Configure batch scans to optimize your VA and pentesting workflow

Scan scheduling – Set up regular scans and automate notifications to reduce the administrative load

Report templates – Choose a predefined template or customize your own reusable one

Shared items and workspaces – Collaborate by sharing your work and findings with colleagues And we don't just match the scalability of competing tools – we exceed them!

Automation is the key to scaling vulnerability assessment and pentest work, especially if it amplifies unique human expertize. Pentest-Tools.com have developed unique pentest robots that are capable of automating 80% of your manual work, such as recon or full web app scanning. These automated and customizable testing sequences allow you to eliminate repetitive tasks, waiting times, manual steps and other barriers. Recon Robot Discovers all subdomains of a target domain. Then continues with full port scanning and service discovery. For each web port, it does recon to gather technologies and take screenshots. You can find all the data aggregated in the unified Attack Surface view.

Pentest-Tools.com’s pricing is structured according to your company size, with a tailored option for enterprises with more than 500 assets. Besides more assets and parallel scans, the Enterprise plan includes features designed for businesses operating at scale. For example, account owners can add sub-users in an organization. , get specific functionality, and multi-year subscriptions. Integrations are also important for larger enterprises. While Acunetix offers richer options, Pentest-Tools.com’s fully featured API enables you to integrate our platform’s capabilities into your tools and internal processes. Our Webhook integration allows you to configure Pentest-Tools.com to send webhook data to multiple endpoints. And our dedicated JIRA Integration, designed for Enterprise customers, makes it easier for your team to scale web security work. Our focus is to help you use our VAPT tools to scale your workflow and keep up with the requirements of your technology ecosystem. What makes the greatest difference in practice is our focused automation approach. Pentest robots can capture expertly-designed testing sequences that surface vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security issues with privilege escalation potential.

At first we thought you were planning to leave us pentesters without a job and replace us with robots. But, joking aside, we believe this feature can indeed help us automate manual tasks and save time. Seeing how intuitive it is and how it provides a clear audit trail showed me it is very promising if further improved. It looks great and we can't wait to use it at full potential! Michael Botnik Founder & CEO at Integrity Consulting & Risk management