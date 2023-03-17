Discourse 3.1.x < 3.1.0.beta3 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-23935CVE-2023-28107CVE-2023-28111CVE-2023-28112CVE-2023-25819CVE-2023-30606
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.9
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-rf8j-mf8c-82v7https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-cp7c-fm4c-6xxxhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-26h3-8ww8-v5fchttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-9897-x229-55ghhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-xx2h-mwm7-hq6qhttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-jj93-w3mv-3jvv
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.