FortiLogger 4.4.2.2 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2021-3378
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://erberkan.github.io/2021/cve-2021-3378/https://github.com/erberkan/fortilogger_arbitrary_fileuploadhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/161601/FortiLogger-4.4.2.2-Arbitrary-File-Upload.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/161974/FortiLogger-Arbitrary-File-Upload.htmlhttps://github.com/SYRTI/POC_to_review
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 1, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
