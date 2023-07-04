FUDForum 3.1.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-27519
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 19, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
