Grafana Snapshot - Authentication Bypass CVE-2021-39226
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-69j6-29vr-p3j9https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-39226https://github.com/grafana/grafana/commit/2d456a6375855364d098ede379438bf7f0667269https://grafana.com/docs/grafana/latest/release-notes/release-notes-8-1-6/http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/10/05/4
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 5, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.