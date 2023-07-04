Grafana v8.x - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2021-43798
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/grafana/grafana/security/advisories/GHSA-8pjx-jj86-j47phttps://nosec.org/home/detail/4914.htmlhttps://github.com/jas502n/Grafana-VulnTipshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-43798http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/165198/Grafana-Arbitrary-File-Reading.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 7, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
