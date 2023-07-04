Gridx 1.3 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-19625
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://mayoterry.com/file/cve/Remote_Code_Execution_Vulnerability_in_gridx_latest_version.pdfhttps://github.com/oria/gridx/issues/433https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-19625https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/Elsfa7-110/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 26, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.