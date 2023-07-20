Hestiacp <= 1.7.7 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-3479
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.dev/bounties/6ac5cf87-6350-4645-8930-8f2876427723/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-3479https://github.com/hestiacp/hestiacp/commit/2326aa525a7ba14513af783f29cb5e62a476e67a
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 30, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
