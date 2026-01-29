10Web Photo Gallery < 1.5.55 - SQL Injection CVE-2021-24139
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/2e33088e-7b93-44af-aa6a-e5d924f86e28https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/photo-gallery/photo-gallery-by-10web-1554-sql-injection-via-bwg-search-x-parameterhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24139
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 18, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
