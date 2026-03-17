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Careers

We are a young and dynamic security company with a global presence. Through our platform, we empower security teams to deliver successful penetration testing engagements with superior speed, consistency, and flexibility.

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Open Positions

Our team is always growing. If you'd like to fill one of the following roles in our team, or if you'd like to apply to a role we don't yet have an opening for, but may in the future, send us an email at careers@pentest-tools.com with your CV attached and we will get back to you.

  • Build

    Join us and build the tools that empower a safer Web. Your work will have an impact on millions of users.

  • Learn

    We value and support personal and professional growth. We are always learning from one another.

  • Play

    It's important to take a break from time to time. That's why we love to hang out and share a laugh.

Meet the team

We're relentless in helping ethical hackers improve the cybersecurity ecosystem. So we pour our passion for cybersecurity and our software development expertize into creating the coolest online platform for penetration testing and security assessments.
Get to know us
DefCamp 2023 team photo