Careers
We are a young and dynamic security company with a global presence. Through our platform, we empower security teams to deliver successful penetration testing engagements with superior speed, consistency, and flexibility.
Open Positions
Our team is always growing. If you'd like to fill one of the following roles in our team, or if you'd like to apply to a role we don't yet have an opening for, but may in the future, send us an email at careers@pentest-tools.com with your CV attached and we will get back to you.
Technical Support Lead
- Full-time
- Bucharest, Romania
Customer Success Engineer
- Full-time
- Bucharest, Romania
Business Development Representative (Cybersecurity SaaS)
- Full-time
- Bucharest, Romania
Python Software Engineer (Security Background)
- Full-time
- Bucharest, Romania
Python Senior Software Engineer (Security Background)
- Full-time
- Bucharest, Romania
Build
Join us and build the tools that empower a safer Web. Your work will have an impact on millions of users.
Learn
We value and support personal and professional growth. We are always learning from one another.
Play
It's important to take a break from time to time. That's why we love to hang out and share a laugh.