Alert Before Your Post <= 0.1.1 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2011-5107
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2011-5107 https://www.acunetix.com/vulnerabilities/web/wordpress-plugin-alert-before-your-post-cross-site-scripting-0-1-1/https://exchange.xforce.ibmcloud.com/vulnerabilities/71413https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/d4n-sec/d4n-sec.github.io
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 23, 2012
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
