Atlassian Confluence - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2021-26085
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-26085https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/CONFSERVER-67893?src=confmacro
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Aug 2, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Collaboration software
- Vendor
- Atlassian
- Product
- Confluence
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.