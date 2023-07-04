Atom CMS v2.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-25487
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/166532/Atom-CMS-1.0.2-Shell-Upload.htmlhttps://github.com/thedigicraft/Atom.CMS/issues/256https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-25487https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/shikari00007/Atom-CMS-2.0---File-Upload-Remote-Code-Execution-Un-Authenticated-POC
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 15, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
