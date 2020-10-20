AVM FRITZ!Box < 7.20 Beyond Kr00k Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2020-3702
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://en.avm.de/service/current-security-notifications/https://www.welivesecurity.com/2020/08/06/beyond-kr00k-even-more-wifi-chips-vulnerable-eavesdropping/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
