Blind SQL injection vulnerability in Jms Blog CVE-2023-27034
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2023-27034https://security.friendsofpresta.org/modules/2023/03/13/jmsblog.htmlhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-7jr7-v6gv-m656https://friends-of-presta.github.io/security-advisories/modules/2023/03/13/jmsblog.htmlhttps://github.com/codeb0ss/CVE-2023-27034-Exploit
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 23, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
