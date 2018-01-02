Campsite article_id Parameter SQL Injection Vulnerability CVE-2010-1867
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secunia.com/advisories/39580http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/39862http://xforce.iss.net/xforce/xfdb/58285http://php-security.org/2010/05/01/mops-2010-002-campsite-tinymce-article-attachment-sql-injection-vulnerability/index.htmlhttp://www.sourcefabric.org/en/home/web/6/campsite.htm?tpl=18http://www.sourcefabric.org/en/home/web_news/65/important-security-patch-for-campsite-3.2-and-above.htm?tpl=32
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.