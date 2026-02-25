ChangeDetection.io <= v0.50.33 - Stored XSS via Watch API CVE-2025-62780
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dgtlmoon/changedetection.io/security/advisories/GHSA-4c3j-3h7v-22q9https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-62780
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 10, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
