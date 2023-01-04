Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Cisco Small Business RV Series - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-1472

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
CVE-2021-1472
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-1472https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/support/docs/csa/cisco-sa-sb-rv-bypass-inject-Rbhgvfdx.html
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Apr 8, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
VPN Router
Vendor
Cisco
Product
Cisco Systems

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access