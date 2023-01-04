Cisco Small Business RV Series - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-1472
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-1472https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/support/docs/csa/cisco-sa-sb-rv-bypass-inject-Rbhgvfdx.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Apr 8, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- VPN Router
- Vendor
- Cisco
- Product
- Cisco Systems
