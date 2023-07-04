Cobub Razor 0.8.0 - Information Disclosure CVE-2018-8770
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2018-8770https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/44495/https://github.com/Kyhvedn/CVE_Description/blob/master/Cobub_Razor_0.8.0_more_physical_path_leakage.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-8770https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 18, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
