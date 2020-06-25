Concrete5 < 8.5.3 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-14961CVE-2020-11476CVE-2020-24986
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/concrete5/concrete5/pull/8651https://github.com/concrete5/concrete5/pull/8713https://github.com/concrete5/concrete5/pull/8335https://github.com/concrete5/concrete5/releases/tag/8.5.3https://herolab.usd.de/security-advisories/usd-2020-0041/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
