D-Link DIR-868L < 1.20B01 CSRF Vulnerability CVE-2018-10957
- 8.8
- Not available
- Not available
- Not available
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/147525/D-Link-DIR-868L-1.12-Cross-Site-Request-Forgery.htmlftp://ftp2.dlink.com/SECURITY_ADVISEMENTS/DIR-868L/REVA/DIR-868L_REVA_FIRMWARE_PATCH_NOTES_1.20B01_EN_WW.pdf
- Not available
- Network Scanner
- OpenVAS
- No
- Not available
- Not available
- Not available
- Not available
