Discourse 3.1.x < 3.1.0.beta5 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-31142CVE-2023-32061CVE-2023-34250
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-286w-97m2-78x2https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-prx4-49m8-874ghttps://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-q8m5-wmjr-3ppg
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
