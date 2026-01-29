Download Monitor < 4.4.5 - SQL Injection CVE-2021-24786
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/a6571f16-66d2-449e-af83-1c6ddd56edfahttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/2610899/download-monitorhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24786
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 3, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
