Drupal - Remote Code Execution CVE-2018-7602
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/blob/master/drupal/CVE-2018-7602/drupa7-CVE-2018-7602.pyhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-7602https://www.drupal.org/sa-core-2018-004https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/44557/http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1040754
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 19, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
