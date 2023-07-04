ElasticSearch - Remote Code Execution CVE-2015-1427
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.csdn.net/JiangBuLiu/article/details/94457980http://www.elasticsearch.com/blog/elasticsearch-1-4-3-1-3-8-released/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-1427http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/130368/Elasticsearch-1.3.7-1.4.2-Sandbox-Escape-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0868
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 17, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
