elFinder <=2.1.60 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2022-26960
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.synacktiv.com/publications/elfinder-the-story-of-a-repwning.htmlhttps://github.com/Studio-42/elFinder/commit/3b758495538a448ac8830ee3559e7fb2c260c6dbhttps://www.synacktiv.com/publications.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-26960https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 21, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
