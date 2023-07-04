Event Espresso Core-Reg 4.10.7.p - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2020-26153
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://labs.nettitude.com/blog/cve-2020-26153-event-espresso-core-cross-site-scripting/https://github.com/eventespresso/event-espresso-core/compare/4.10.6.p...4.10.7.phttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-26153https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 13, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
