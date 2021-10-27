FreeSWITCH < 1.10.7 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2021-37624CVE-2021-41105CVE-2021-41145CVE-2021-41157CVE-2021-41158
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/signalwire/freeswitch/security/advisories/GHSA-mjcm-q9h8-9xv3https://github.com/signalwire/freeswitch/security/advisories/GHSA-jh42-prph-gp36https://github.com/signalwire/freeswitch/security/advisories/GHSA-jvpq-23v4-gp3mhttps://github.com/signalwire/freeswitch/security/advisories/GHSA-g7xg-7c54-rmpjhttps://github.com/signalwire/freeswitch/security/advisories/GHSA-3v3f-99mv-qvj4
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
