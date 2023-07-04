GDidees CMS v3.9.1 - Arbitrary File Download CVE-2023-27179
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.gdidees.eu/cms-1-0.htmlhttps://gist.github.com/Hadi999/516aa25b953b0cba57089a0c11b1305bhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-27179http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171894/GDidees-CMS-3.9.1-Local-File-Disclosure-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://knowledge-base.secureflag.com/vulnerabilities/unrestricted_file_download/unrestricted_file_download_vulnerability.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 11, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
