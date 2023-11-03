GeoServer WPS - Server Side Request Forgery CVE-2023-43795
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.synacktiv.com/advisories/unauthenticated-server-side-request-forgery-crlf-injection-in-geoserver-wms.htmlhttps://github.com/geoserver/geoserver/security/advisories/GHSA-5pr3-m5hm-9956https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-43795https://github.com/20142995/sectool
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 25, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
