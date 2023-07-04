Gitlab CE/EE 10.5 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2021-22214
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.6
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-22214https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-39935https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-22175https://vin01.github.io/piptagole/gitlab/ssrf/security/2021/06/15/gitlab-ssrf.htmlhttps://docs.gitlab.com/ee/api/lint.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 8, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
